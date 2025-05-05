  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Apartment in a new building ORLA Dorchester Collection

Apartment in a new building ORLA Dorchester Collection

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$14,00M
;
34 1
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25937
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

Welcome to ORLA Golden is a concept that captures the stature, setting and ambiance of this project. Gold symbolizes the first and the best, the primacy of this project. It also embodies the shine of golden sunlight, its calming and evocative reflection on the water at sunrise and sunset.

At the apex of an icon, Palm Jumeirah An iconic luxury peninsula with a unique connection to the sea, the Palm Jumeirah is a destination without peer, with many of Dubai’s finest restaurants, clubs and beach resorts only moments away, while the rest of the wonders of Dubai lie within easy reach. Situated on an 29,000 square-metre beachfront plot at the apex of the Palm’s crescent, ORLA enjoys a privileged position and uninterrupted 270-degree views from Dubai’s sky-scraping skyline to the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf that stretch to the horizon. 

Managed By DORCHESTER COLLECTION

The true meaning of ‘home’ goes beyond form and function – it is about being welcomed with open arms, appreciated for who you are, and cared for in the ways and at the times when you need it most. 

Location

Situated on the crescent of the world-renowned landmark, Palm Jumeirah, ORLA occupies a beachfront position right at the pinnacle of Dubai’s archipelago. 

Views

Uninterrupted 270 degree views from Dubai’s skyline to the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf that stretch to the horizon. 

Stunning from sea to sky

Your residence at ORLA is your exclusive escape, where indoor and outdoor blend seamlessly with sea and sky, as energising light streams through each residence creating eternal vistas from the moment the sun rises above the horizon to the last golden rays shimmering off the sea below. 

Architecture at its finest, by FOSTER + PARTNERS

OMNIYAT is once again working with pioneers in their field to craft ORLA’s 3 interconnected towers.  Internationally acclaimed, Foster + Partners has been selected as architect for the produce the staggered towers that are linked together to create a single dramatic form. 

Foster + Partners is a global studio for sustainable architecture, urbanism, engineering and design, founded by Norman Foster in 1967. With offices across the world, the practice works as a single entity that is both ethnically and culturally diverse, with people central to all our endeavours. 

A lifestyle beyond compare

Offering the finest amenities and five-star service, for the  pleasure of residents of ORLA’s 85 residences, 3 sky palaces, and 1 luxury mansion, you will find privacy, prestige and personalised service from the moment you set foot in the vast, elevated lobby. 

Residences that stand apart

With each residence carefully positioned and designed to beautifully blend indoor and outdoor spaces and create vantage points to capturing the many magnificent views across the facilities and to the city beyond, you will be left in awe at the ever-shifting seascapes that greet you around every corner. 

No two are quite alike ORLA’s

85 tower residences and 3 sky palaces are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom units floating above the resort and shimmering sea. Each have a unique layout spread over one or two storeys, ensuring the best use of each space and providing an array of options to suit every resident’s individual desires.

•  16 Two Bedroom Simplex – 2,799 to 4,299 sq. ft.

•  17 Three Bedroom Simplex – 3,181 to 4,435 sq. ft.

•  15 Three Bedroom Duplex – 4,871 to 6,749 sq. ft.

•  6 Four Bedroom Simplex – 4,413 to 4,618 sq. ft.

•  13 Four Bedroom Duplex (Double Height Living) – 6,282 to 8,202 sq. ft.

•  18 Four Bedroom Duplex – 7,741 to 11,550 sq. ft.

•  3 Sky Palaces - 37,678 to 58,476 sq. ft.

•  1 Mansion 

 

Amenities

Residents enjoy exclusive use of ORLA’s unbeatable amenities:

•  Resident only beach club with indoor and outdoor dining

•  Large infinity temperature controlled outdoor pool

•  Indoor lap pool

•  Children’s pool and play area

•  Spa with treatment rooms, salon, sauna & steam room

•  State-of-the-art fitness centre

•  Plunge pools and jacuzzis

•  Cycling and yoga studios

•  Business centre with 2 meeting rooms, boardroom and multi-functional events space

•  Cigar lounge

•  Private cinema

•  Bowling alley 

ORLA BEACH CLUB

ORLA inhabits Dubai’s first of its kind lifestyle experience with its exclusive resident-only beach club, sprawling across 150 metres of unspoiled Palm Jumeirah beach and crystal waters of the Arabian Gulf. Proudly placed next to the beach club is a large glistening infinity pool lined with comfortable sun loungers as well as luxurious cabanas, complemented with five-star services for all of your culinary desires. Spend your day sipping on refreshing cocktails in privacy, and enjoy a poolside lunch with family and friends while you leave the hustle and bustle of Dubai behind you. 

Indoor and outdoor living

Indoor outdoor living is maximized through floor to ceiling windows, oversized glass glazing and sumptuous terraces with grand spaces to seamlessly blend the natural elements of sun sea and expansive views with the elegant interiors 

OMNIYAT THE ART OF ELEVATION

OMNIYAT is a renowned developer of luxurious architectural masterpieces. The Art of Elevation embodies our dedication to imagining the extraordinary and building it into reality. We elevate the exceptional to create immersive living masterpieces framed by Dubai’s iconic skylines. Since our establishment in 2005, OMNIYAT has redefined each project as an extraordinary, rare piece of art, partnering with global pioneers such as Foster + Partners, Zaha Hadid, Gilles et Boissier, Dorchester Collection and more. The OMNIYAT touch lies in our ability to enhance experiences and shape the future of luxury living. 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building ORLA Dorchester Collection

