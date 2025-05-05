Residential complex New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE

SOLA Residences are a residential complex, which offers spacious and thought-out residences with 1-3 bedrooms and ideally combines the advantages of urban life and secluded recreation.

Residents of the complex can enjoy unparalleled shopping opportunities - just a few minutes away, there is Festival Plaza Mall with popular stores, including IKEA and ACE, as well as numerous restaurants and boutiques. It's the ideal place for family weekend, comfortable shopping and pleasant meetings with friends. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle and outdoor recreation, the project offers a picturesque central park directly in its territory. Spacious green areas, walking paths and cozy lounge areas will become the perfect place for sports, walks with children and meetings with friends. It's the real oasis of nature in the city center, where you can relax and get away from bustling megapolis. In the territory, there is a modern swimming pool with a lounge area and a separate kids' pool, where children can have fun safely. The fitness center is equipped with advanced machines and offers space for sports at all times of the day. For families with children, there is a playground, where they can have a good time in the safe and cozy environment. The complex also features a multifunctional room, which can be used for meetings, events or recreation with neighbors and friends.

Amenities:

swimming pools for children and adults

gym

kids' playground

multifunctional room

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (50/50)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a strategic location - close to Sheikh Zayed Roas, one of the main highways of Dubai. It allows to get easily and quickly to the key business areas, such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Business Bay, as well as to the best restaurants, entertainment centers and shopping malls of the city. SOLA Residences will be ideal for both professionals, leading active lifestyle, and families, which appreciate convenience and comfort. One of the main advantages of this residential complex is close proximity to Energy metro station, allowing quick and convenient access to well-developed transport network of Dubai. Here, you can forget of traffic jams and long journeys - metro will allow to save some time, cut transport expenses and get to business and cultural centers, shopping malls and landmarks of the city with ease.