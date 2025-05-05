  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$305,015
14/04/2025
$303,131
13/04/2025
$303,308
12/04/2025
$304,441
11/04/2025
$311,320
10/04/2025
$312,589
09/04/2025
$314,162
08/04/2025
$313,965
06/04/2025
$314,148
05/04/2025
$311,287
04/04/2025
$315,449
03/04/2025
$318,947
02/04/2025
$318,275
01/04/2025
$317,556
30/03/2025
$316,578
29/03/2025
$318,945
28/03/2025
$320,111
27/03/2025
$318,988
26/03/2025
$318,790
25/03/2025
$317,701
24/03/2025
$316,625
;
16
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25207
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2429974
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Energy (~ 500 m)

About the complex

SOLA Residences are a residential complex, which offers spacious and thought-out residences with 1-3 bedrooms and ideally combines the advantages of urban life and secluded recreation.

Residents of the complex can enjoy unparalleled shopping opportunities - just a few minutes away, there is Festival Plaza Mall with popular stores, including IKEA and ACE, as well as numerous restaurants and boutiques. It's the ideal place for family weekend, comfortable shopping and pleasant meetings with friends. For those, who appreciate active lifestyle and outdoor recreation, the project offers a picturesque central park directly in its territory. Spacious green areas, walking paths and cozy lounge areas will become the perfect place for sports, walks with children and meetings with friends. It's the real oasis of nature in the city center, where you can relax and get away from bustling megapolis. In the territory, there is a modern swimming pool with a lounge area and a separate kids' pool, where children can have fun safely. The fitness center is equipped with advanced machines and offers space for sports at all times of the day. For families with children, there is a playground, where they can have a good time in the safe and cozy environment. The complex also features a multifunctional room, which can be used for meetings, events or recreation with neighbors and friends.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • gym
  • kids' playground
  • multifunctional room

Completion - 4th quarter of 2027.

Payment plan (50/50)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a strategic location - close to Sheikh Zayed Roas, one of the main highways of Dubai. It allows to get easily and quickly to the key business areas, such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina and Business Bay, as well as to the best restaurants, entertainment centers and shopping malls of the city. SOLA Residences will be ideal for both professionals, leading active lifestyle, and families, which appreciate convenience and comfort. One of the main advantages of this residential complex is close proximity to Energy metro station, allowing quick and convenient access to well-developed transport network of Dubai. Here, you can forget of traffic jams and long journeys - metro will allow to save some time, cut transport expenses and get to business and cultural centers, shopping malls and landmarks of the city with ease.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Baltimore Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$285,422
Residential complex Gatsby
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$206,000
Residential complex Evora Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,948
Residential complex Trillionaire Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,23M
Residential complex Pearl House III
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,004
You are viewing
Residential complex New SOLA Residences with swimming pools and a kids' play area, Wasl Gate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$305,015
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Cove Grand with swimming pools, lounge areas and mini golf, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$187,762
Welcome to Cove Grand - th e elegant residential complex, buried in verdure of the park area, in the heart of the cozy and dynamically developing family area of Dubailand. It's not just a place for life - it's a space, where everything is thought out to the last detail for those, who appreci…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Residential complex New residential complex Albero near the sea in Dubai Creek Harbor area, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,89M
Welcome to Albero, a new residential project in the heart of Dubai Creek Harbour, where every detail has been carefully thought out to give you a sense of privacy, natural harmony and impeccable style. This project is a true embodiment of modern comfort surrounded by nature, panoramic views …
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Florea Vista
Residential complex Florea Vista
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$163,014
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 10
Luxury apartments in the new Florea Vista project in Al Furjan area! For life and investment! Guaranteed investment income - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! A sought-after area! Fully furnished kitchen! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 2 quarters. 2026 Amenities: …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications