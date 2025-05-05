  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New complex Acres Estates Villas with lagoons, lounge areas and clubhouses, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex Acres Estates Villas with lagoons, lounge areas and clubhouses, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,62M
14/04/2025
$3,60M
13/04/2025
$3,60M
12/04/2025
$3,61M
11/04/2025
$3,69M
10/04/2025
$3,71M
09/04/2025
$3,73M
08/04/2025
$3,73M
06/04/2025
$3,73M
05/04/2025
$3,69M
04/04/2025
$3,74M
03/04/2025
$3,78M
02/04/2025
$3,78M
01/04/2025
$3,77M
30/03/2025
$3,76M
29/03/2025
$3,78M
28/03/2025
$3,80M
27/03/2025
$3,78M
26/03/2025
$3,78M
25/03/2025
$3,77M
24/03/2025
$3,76M
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25144
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2427983
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Acres Villas is an embodiment of elegance and natural harmony in the heart of Dubai. The complex includes two exclusive collections of residences: Acres Normal Villas with spacious villas with 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms, and Acres Estates Villas with luxury mansions with 5, 6 and 7 bedrooms. The architectural solution of this project combines modern style with natural elements, creating the feeling of infinite space and seclusion. Surrounded by green gardens and panoramic views, the villas offer their residents perfect calm, preserving convenient proximity to urban infrastructure.

Each residence in Acres Villas is created with consideration to the concept of harmony and personality. Buyers can choose of two unique architectural styles: Ivory Collection, where interior join smoothly natural surrounding through floor-to-ceiling windows, light colors and natural materials, and Amber Collection, which embodies the atmosphere of privacy, coziness and exclusivity. The interior space of the villas is thought out to the last detail: spacious living rooms, stylish kitchens, elegant master bedrooms, and cozy terraces create the perfect space for life. Every element here has the common purpose - to give the residents comfort, inspiration and absolute harmony with the outside world.

Life in Acres Villas is not just a prestigious address, but the unique lifestyle, combining privacy, luxury and proximity to nature. Residents can enjoy spacious green areas, modern amenities, swimming pools and lounge areas. This project is created for those, who are looking for the ideal combination of elegance, coziness and natural harmony.

Amenities:

  • lagoons and natural water bodies
  • spacious terraces and lounge areas
  • sports grounds and outdoor gym
  • indoor club houses and pavilions
  • walking alleys and green parks

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 65/35.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Centrally located within the Dubailand area with a very well-connected road network, the community has direct access to the city’s Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Just a 10-minute drive from the bustling Global Village and a mere 5 minutes from the esteemed Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the Hamdan Sports Complex, The Acres is perfectly situated within an established area.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Chic Tower de Grisogono by Damac
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$673,422
Residential complex New Primero Residences with a swimming pool and a co-working area, Jumeirah park, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$312,940
Apartment building Ocean House by Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,04M
Residential complex New eco-friendly Empire Livings Residence with a lagoon pool and co-working areas, Al Barsha South (Dubai Science Park), Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$353,754
Residential complex Bay View
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$912,298
You are viewing
Residential complex New complex Acres Estates Villas with lagoons, lounge areas and clubhouses, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,62M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building The Central Downtown Aqua
Apartment building The Central Downtown Aqua
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$211,304
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
This precious project is located in the heart of Arjan in Dubailand, hosting contemporary studio apartments up to 3-bedroom apartments. These last 2 units of studio apartments are available. Residents can enjoy a myriad of amenities, the mall while having fun shopping, the basketball court, …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Seslia Tiger
Apartment building Seslia Tiger
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$275,961
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Tiger Group proudly unveils Seslia Tower, situated in JVT, Dubai, offering studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom luxury apartments. This pioneering development stands tall at 36 stories, aiming to create a fully functional location brimming with features, amenities, and services essential for…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Apartment building Verde by Sobha Realty
Apartment building Verde by Sobha Realty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$579,648
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 59
VERDE by SOBHA" is a 59-storey luxury residential tower in Dubai's coveted JLT (Jumeirah Lake Towers) neighborhood, created by the renowned and appreciated Developer "SOBHA REALTY". It offers luxurious 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with stunning views and amenities. Verde by Sobha is a …
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications