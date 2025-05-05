Residential complex New complex Acres Estates Villas with lagoons, lounge areas and clubhouses, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Acres Villas is an embodiment of elegance and natural harmony in the heart of Dubai. The complex includes two exclusive collections of residences: Acres Normal Villas with spacious villas with 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms, and Acres Estates Villas with luxury mansions with 5, 6 and 7 bedrooms. The architectural solution of this project combines modern style with natural elements, creating the feeling of infinite space and seclusion. Surrounded by green gardens and panoramic views, the villas offer their residents perfect calm, preserving convenient proximity to urban infrastructure.

Each residence in Acres Villas is created with consideration to the concept of harmony and personality. Buyers can choose of two unique architectural styles: Ivory Collection, where interior join smoothly natural surrounding through floor-to-ceiling windows, light colors and natural materials, and Amber Collection, which embodies the atmosphere of privacy, coziness and exclusivity. The interior space of the villas is thought out to the last detail: spacious living rooms, stylish kitchens, elegant master bedrooms, and cozy terraces create the perfect space for life. Every element here has the common purpose - to give the residents comfort, inspiration and absolute harmony with the outside world.

Life in Acres Villas is not just a prestigious address, but the unique lifestyle, combining privacy, luxury and proximity to nature. Residents can enjoy spacious green areas, modern amenities, swimming pools and lounge areas. This project is created for those, who are looking for the ideal combination of elegance, coziness and natural harmony.

Amenities:

lagoons and natural water bodies

spacious terraces and lounge areas

sports grounds and outdoor gym

indoor club houses and pavilions

walking alleys and green parks

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 65/35.

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

Centrally located within the Dubailand area with a very well-connected road network, the community has direct access to the city’s Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street and Emirates Road. Just a 10-minute drive from the bustling Global Village and a mere 5 minutes from the esteemed Dubai Polo and Equestrian Club, and the Hamdan Sports Complex, The Acres is perfectly situated within an established area.