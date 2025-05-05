Residential complex New complex Beach Villas with a direct access to the beach and water sports facilities, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
New complex Beach Villas with a direct access to the beach and water sports facilities, Palm Jebel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
;
20
Media Media
ID: 22507
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2409968
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Beach Collection Villas are a complex of elegant and carefully thought-out three-storey villas, situated on a private plot with an access to the beach on Palm Jebel Ali archipelago. Here, among the wonderful nature landscapes, natural hues of terracotta, coralline, blue, brown, beige, and grey colors are used in the interiors, creating the cozy atmosphere of harmony with the surrounding nature. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer breathtaking views of Arabian Gulf, and every villa has a terrace, lounge areas, a private swimming pool, a garage, and staff rooms. Villas with 5-6 bedrooms are available.

The villas offer their owners not only spacious layouts, but also private beaches with a direct access to the sea, where you can enjoy peace and quiet, listening to the sound of waves. The complex features ten different types of villas with their own unparalleled atmosphere and particular qualities.

In the territory of the complex, there are private gardens and parks, where residents can walk among greenery, landscaped flowerbeds and trees. For those, who prefer active lifestyle, there area jogging and bike paths, ideal both for morning runs and for evening cycling. These convenient and safe tracks ensure comfortable and active recreation outdoors. For those, who like water sports, the project includes water sports facilities.

Each villas is not just home, but the ideal place for life, where nature and comfort come together. This residential complex is the real symbol for luxury, where every space is precise to ensure the maximum comfort and coziness for its owners.

Features

  • direct access to the beach
  • private swimming pool
  • exclusive gardens and parks
  • jogging and bike paths
  • water sports facilities
  • lounge areas

Payment plan (80/20)

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Features of the flats

With kitchen appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Being similar to Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jebel Ali is an artificial archipelago. Palm Jebel Ali just like Palm Jumeirah has high potential to become one of the most popular and sought-after places in Dubai. With infrastructure moving higher and the number of tourists growing, the prices for real estate in this area will keep growing too. The location of the residential project on Palm Jebel Ali is the combination of luxury, seclusion and convenience. It offers a direct access to the beach, allowing to enjoy the private coast of Arabian Gulf directly by your home. The archipelago is located a few minutes away from such popular areas as Dubai Marina and provides with an easy access to the business and entertainment hubs of the city. Due to good transport accessibility, residents can get to Al Maktoum International Airport and other key points quickly.

  • Dubai Parks and Resorts - 24 minutes
  • Expo City Dubai - 24 minutes
  • IBN Battuta Mall - 26 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Port Jebel Ali - 32 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 33 minutes
  • Al Maktoum Airport - 33 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

