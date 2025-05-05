Residential complex Modern complex of townhouses near the airport in Emaar South, Dubai, UAE

Greenspoint Townhouse by Emaar is the final cluster of townhouses in the dynamically developing area of ​​Emaar South, offering a unique opportunity to become part of an exclusive community. The project is located near the largest airport in Dubai - Al Maktoum, which ensures its high investment potential and ease of travel. Modern residences are designed in an elegant architectural style and surrounded by green landscapes, creating a harmonious atmosphere for comfortable living. Panoramic views of the 18-hole golf course, extensive park areas and developed infrastructure make this complex an ideal place for family living.

Each townhouse in Greenspoint is designed with modern requirements for ergonomics and aesthetics in mind. Spacious 3- and 4-bedroom houses have thoughtful layouts, high-quality finishes and fully equipped kitchens. For an active lifestyle, the complex provides jogging and cycling paths, a modern fitness center, swimming pools for adults and children, as well as recreation areas in the shade of lush trees. Families with children will appreciate the school within walking distance, playgrounds and safe, well-maintained surroundings. Residents have access to restaurants and cafes offering a variety of dining experiences right on their doorstep.

Now is the best time to invest in Greenspoint Townhouse. The expansion of Al Maktoum Airport will lead to a rapid increase in prices in this area, making buying a property here not only a comfortable choice for life, but also a profitable asset for the future. Do not miss the chance to become a part of this prestigious project!

School

Park and jogging paths

Bike paths

18-hole golf course

Swimming pools for adults and children

Modern fitness center

Restaurants and cafes

Children's playgrounds

Community center

