New gated residence Signature Mansions with a swimming pool close to a metro station and a highway, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €739,147

162 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Waves Opulence – a new premium residential complex from the international elite real estate developer Sobha Realty. The tower will be located on the last section of the artificial canal embankment in Sobha Hartland – the flagship community developer, located in the popular Dubai area of MBR City. The new coastal complex offers luxury apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms and balconies with a total area of 74 square meters. m to 192 square meters. m, as well as exclusive duplexes of 253 square meters. m. The Waves Opulence for residents provides a wide range of premium amenities for which special areas will be allocated both in the building itself and next to it. These will include the following facilities for the daily comfort of residents, recreation, leisure activities and maintaining physical fitness: - covered parking; - infinity pool with a sun terrace; - indoor and outdoor gyms equipped with the most modern equipment; - zone for yoga; - A children's playground designed to meet safety requirements and opening up opportunities for jumping, playing hide and seek and other entertainment for kids; - A garden in the courtyard, where you can enjoy fresh air and a light breeze from the water. LOCATION: The Waves Opulence complex will be built a few steps from the picturesque man-made channel in the Sobha Hartland community with an area of more than 743 thousand square meters. m, more than a third of which will occupy green spaces. Near the residential skyscraper strategically located in the central part of Dubai, Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain – Dubai Road run, so residents can easily reach different areas of the emirate. 5 – 10 minutes walk from Waves Opulence are essential facilities, including the Yallamart supermarket, Supercare Pharmacy pharmacies – Sobha Hartland and Aster Pharmacy 170, PALMA Cafe, HEXA Cafe, Hartland Café, as well as two prestigious educational institutions: North London Collegiate School and Hartland International School Dubai Since Waves Opulence is located in the central part of the city, the complex can quickly reach key attractions and entertainment, business centers and Dubai transport hubs: - 10 minutes – Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary pink flamingo reserve, The Track champion golf course, Meydan Golf with golf academy, Meydan Racecourse, Business Bay racetrack; - 15 minutes – Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Dubai International Financial Center, Museum of The Future; - 25 minutes – Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab; - 40 minutes – AI Maktoum International Airport . ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. With us you will feel safe, because we have many years of experience in the legal field, and this is a guarantee of compliance with all the intricacies when registering real estate. Call or write in chat, we are always in touch and happy to answer all questions !!