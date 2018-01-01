  1. Realting.com
  New gated residence Signature Mansions with a swimming pool close to a metro station and a highway, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

New gated residence Signature Mansions with a swimming pool close to a metro station and a highway, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,61M
16
About the complex

We offer luxury villas with swimming pools, cinemas and panoramic views of the city and the golf course.

The residence features an infinity pool.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a highway and a metro station, and a few minutes drive from Palm Jumeirah and the airport.

  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 2 5 minutes
  • International airport - 30 minutes
Dubai, UAE

