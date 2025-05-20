  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,895
;
11
ID: 26220
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2456836
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 29/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Vida Residences Hillside is a branded residential project by Emaar, located in the heart of Dubai Hills Estate, one of the most prestigious and green areas of Dubai.

Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, as well as spacious townhouses with 3 bedrooms are available. Each residence has a private balcony with a charming view of the green fields, Dubai cityscape and serene Hillside Park of 45,000 m2. Interiors are made in natural hues, creating cozy, warm and quiet atmosphere.

The range of amenities includes an outdoor cinema, cozy barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, equipped parkour spaces, zipline, mini-golf and a jogging trail with a length of 550 meters, as well as a tennis court.

Amenities:

  • swimming pools
  • outdoor cinema
  • barbecue area
  • kids' play areas
  • jogging track
  • mini golf
  • fitness club
  • zen gardens
  • tennis

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex has a perfect location: just 10 minutes to Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, 15 minutes to Dubai International Airport and 25 minutes to Al Maktoum Airport. Residents get access to all advantages of Dubai Hills Estate: a world-class golf course, prestigious educational facilities, medical centers, boutiques, restaurants and, of course, Dubai Hills Mall.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New complex Vida Residences Hillside with swimming pools, gardens and mini golf, Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,895
