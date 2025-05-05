  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Magnificent Volna residential complex on the canal in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$262,754
14/04/2025
$261,131
13/04/2025
$261,284
12/04/2025
$262,259
11/04/2025
$268,186
10/04/2025
$269,278
09/04/2025
$270,633
08/04/2025
$270,463
06/04/2025
$270,621
05/04/2025
$268,156
04/04/2025
$271,742
03/04/2025
$274,755
02/04/2025
$274,176
01/04/2025
$273,556
30/03/2025
$272,715
29/03/2025
$274,754
28/03/2025
$275,757
27/03/2025
$274,791
26/03/2025
$274,620
25/03/2025
$273,681
24/03/2025
$272,755
;
1
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25106
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2425459
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Al Jadaf (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Creek (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

Exclusive studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms in a unique project with panoramic views of the waterfront. Spacious layouts 30% larger than standard, ceilings up to 5.5 meters, elegant design and premium finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Every square meter is thought out to the smallest detail to give owners a feeling of freedom and comfort.

The project is ideal for both living and investment. Thanks to the strategic location and well-thought-out infrastructure, residents get access to the best restaurants, shops and business centers. Expected yield of 8.5% per annum makes this property an attractive asset for investors.

The apartments are transferred partially furnished and equipped with Siemens appliances or equivalent. This is your chance to become the owner of elite real estate on the coast, enjoy the best lifestyle and receive a stable income.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated by the waterfront with proximity to places like Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. Along the scenic shorelines, Volna ensures impeccable connectivity to some of the most iconic attractions Dubai has. It will only take a quick 14-minute drive to reach Dubai Mall, and it will take you a 26-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah and 25 to Burj Al Arab. Only 30 minutes' drive away from setting foot on The Walk JBR's fun waterfront, which will then easily connect you to the city's best leisure spots. In addition, the property is within easy reach for Dubai International Airport within 9 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is only 45 minutes away.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Magnificent Volna residential complex on the canal in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE
