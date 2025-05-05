Residential complex Magnificent Volna residential complex on the canal in Jaddaf Waterfront area, Dubai, UAE

Exclusive studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms in a unique project with panoramic views of the waterfront. Spacious layouts 30% larger than standard, ceilings up to 5.5 meters, elegant design and premium finishes create an atmosphere of luxury and comfort. Every square meter is thought out to the smallest detail to give owners a feeling of freedom and comfort.

The project is ideal for both living and investment. Thanks to the strategic location and well-thought-out infrastructure, residents get access to the best restaurants, shops and business centers. Expected yield of 8.5% per annum makes this property an attractive asset for investors.

The apartments are transferred partially furnished and equipped with Siemens appliances or equivalent. This is your chance to become the owner of elite real estate on the coast, enjoy the best lifestyle and receive a stable income.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Situated by the waterfront with proximity to places like Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. Along the scenic shorelines, Volna ensures impeccable connectivity to some of the most iconic attractions Dubai has. It will only take a quick 14-minute drive to reach Dubai Mall, and it will take you a 26-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah and 25 to Burj Al Arab. Only 30 minutes' drive away from setting foot on The Walk JBR's fun waterfront, which will then easily connect you to the city's best leisure spots. In addition, the property is within easy reach for Dubai International Airport within 9 minutes, while Al Maktoum International Airport is only 45 minutes away.