Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3
ID: 25709
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

About the complex

The Mural is a residential project in Dubai Maritime City - more than just a place for life. It's a masterpiece of architectural art, where every detail is thought out with special attention, and every element reflects the idea of harmony between style, nature and comfort.

The project is inspired by the concept of "art in motion" and embodies refined aesthetics, modern architecture and perfect quality. Spacious residences with 1-3 bedrooms impress with thought-out layouts, floor-to-ceiling windows with views of endless Arabian Gulf and urban landscape. Interiors are made using premium materials and "Smart Home" technologies, and private terraces allow to enjoy every minute of coastal life. Duplexes and townhouses are also available.

Residents will be able to enjoy sea view infinity pools, a luxury spa complex, a modern fitness center and a private beach. Cozy designer lounge areas, inspired by art, green gardens and the promenade with the possibility of mooring a private yacht create the atmosphere of exclusivity and complete seclusion.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool
  • fitness center
  • private beach
  • lounge areas
  • gardens

Completion - 4th quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 50/50.

Features of the flats

Included: appliances, bathroom and interior design. Excluding movable furniture.

Advantages

High demand for real estate in the coastal area, the location prestige and the conceptual approach make the project attractive for investors from all over the world. Steady growth in value, high rent rates and exceptional liquidity are combined here.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Due to the strategic location in Dubai Maritime City, you are just 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa, 15 minutes from the international airport and just 5 minutes from Jumeirah Beach Road.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Duplex apartments in the new Mural Residence with a swimming pool, a spa complex and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,99M
