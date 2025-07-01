Residential complex Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.
Refined Architecture. Modern Interiors. Lifestyle Redefined.
Studios, 1, 2 & 3Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q1 2028
Project Overview:
Berkeley Square is the latest boutique residential address by Prestige One Developments, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most in-demand communities for smart investors and lifestyle buyers.
Inspired by the timeless elegance of London’s Mayfair district, Berkeley Square offers a fusion of classic sophistication and contemporary design. The building features a striking façade, designer interiors, and a carefully curated lifestyle with premium finishes throughout.
Prices Starting From
Studio ~ 32 m² from 190.000€
1 Bedroom ~ 80 m² from 291.000€
2 Bedroom ~ 140 m² from 468.000€
3 Bedroom ~ 240 m² from 675.000€
Handover: Q1 2028
📆 Payment Plan: 20/40/40
📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% (JVC)
Residence Features:
Elegant layouts with floor-to-ceiling glass.
European kitchens with branded appliances.
Premium marble-style bathrooms.
Custom wardrobes & soft-touch finishes.
Balconies with community & skyline views.
Fully furnished options available.
Amenities at Berkeley Square:
Resort-style pool with cabanas & sun deck.
State-of-the-art gym & yoga studio.
Cinema lounge & co-working spaces.
Stylish lobby café & lounge area.
Kids’ play zone.
24/7 concierge, smart access, & covered parking.
Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai
5 min to Circle Mall
15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates
20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay
Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street
Surrounded by parks, supermarkets, clinics, and schools
Perfect For:
Investors seeking mid-market luxury with high rental demand.
First-time buyers wanting value + design.
Professionals and couples looking for urban comfort.
International buyers entering Dubai through a safe, strong-growth segment.