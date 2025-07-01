Residential complex Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.

  1. Realting.com
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$222,180
10
ID: 26775
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

About the complex

Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Refined Architecture. Modern Interiors. Lifestyle Redefined.

Studios, 1, 2 & 3Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q1 2028

Project Overview:

Berkeley Square is the latest boutique residential address by Prestige One Developments, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most in-demand communities for smart investors and lifestyle buyers.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of London’s Mayfair district, Berkeley Square offers a fusion of classic sophistication and contemporary design. The building features a striking façade, designer interiors, and a carefully curated lifestyle with premium finishes throughout.

Prices Starting From

  • Studio ~ 32 m² from 190.000€

  • 1 Bedroom ~ 80 m² from 291.000€

  • 2 Bedroom ~ 140 m² from 468.000€

  • 3 Bedroom ~ 240 m² from 675.000€

Handover: Q1 2028
📆 Payment Plan: 20/40/40
📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% (JVC)

Residence Features:

  • Elegant layouts with floor-to-ceiling glass.

  • European kitchens with branded appliances.

  • Premium marble-style bathrooms.

  • Custom wardrobes & soft-touch finishes.

  • Balconies with community & skyline views.

  • Fully furnished options available.

Amenities at Berkeley Square:

  • Resort-style pool with cabanas & sun deck.

  • State-of-the-art gym & yoga studio.

  • Cinema lounge & co-working spaces.

  • Stylish lobby café & lounge area.

  •  Kids’ play zone.

  • 24/7 concierge, smart access, & covered parking.

Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai

  • 5 min to Circle Mall

  • 15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates

  • 20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

  • Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street

  • Surrounded by parks, supermarkets, clinics, and schools

Perfect For:

  • Investors seeking mid-market luxury with high rental demand.

  • First-time buyers wanting value + design.

  • Professionals and couples looking for urban comfort.

  • International buyers entering Dubai through a safe, strong-growth segment.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

