Residential complex Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Berkeley Square by Prestige One – Boutique Elegance in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Refined Architecture. Modern Interiors. Lifestyle Redefined.

Studios, 1, 2 & 3Bedroom Apartments | Completion: Q1 2028

Project Overview:

Berkeley Square is the latest boutique residential address by Prestige One Developments, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) — one of Dubai’s most in-demand communities for smart investors and lifestyle buyers.

Inspired by the timeless elegance of London’s Mayfair district, Berkeley Square offers a fusion of classic sophistication and contemporary design. The building features a striking façade, designer interiors, and a carefully curated lifestyle with premium finishes throughout.

Prices Starting From

Studio ~ 32 m² from 190.000€

1 Bedroom ~ 80 m² from 291.000€

2 Bedroom ~ 140 m² from 468.000€

3 Bedroom ~ 240 m² from 675.000€

Handover: Q1 2028

📆 Payment Plan: 20/40/40

📈 Estimated ROI: 7%–9% (JVC)

Residence Features:

Elegant layouts with floor-to-ceiling glass.

European kitchens with branded appliances.

Premium marble-style bathrooms.

Custom wardrobes & soft-touch finishes.

Balconies with community & skyline views.

Fully furnished options available.

Amenities at Berkeley Square:

Resort-style pool with cabanas & sun deck.

State-of-the-art gym & yoga studio.

Cinema lounge & co-working spaces.

Stylish lobby café & lounge area.

Kids’ play zone.

24/7 concierge, smart access, & covered parking.

Location – Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai

5 min to Circle Mall

15 min to Dubai Marina & Mall of the Emirates

20 min to Downtown Dubai & Business Bay

Easy access to Al Khail Road & Hessa Street

Surrounded by parks, supermarkets, clinics, and schools

Perfect For: