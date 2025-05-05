Residential complex New Verano Residence with swimming pool close to Autodrome, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE

Verano is a residential project, inspired by the atmosphere of the resort life, located in the dynamic area of Dubai Studio City. Here, in one of the most family areas of Dubai, you can find a place for life with perfect transport accessibility and proximity to the kay landmarks of the city.

Verano residences offer comfort and modern technologies in every detail. These apartments with a possibility of complete furnishing and equipment are created for your convenience. "Smart Home" systems allow you to control everything at the click of a button. Spacious layouts with large windows fill homes with natural light and open wonderful views, and high-quality finishing materials make the space stylish and cozy. Kitchens, equipped with premium Bosch appliances, are notable for functionality and sophisticated design: quality furniture and elegant countertops create the ideal atmosphere for everyday life and cooking experiences.

Recreation spaces are ideal to relax, spend time with family and enjoy communication with friends. Sun loungers in the shadow, cozy lounge areas with fireplaces, barbecue areas and modern co-working spaces allow everybody to find level.

Amenities:

beach pool (45 m)

sauna and spa

cinema

kids' areas and skate park

pool bar

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 20/40/40

Features of the flats

Optional: furnished and unfurnished

Motor City and Dubai Autodrome - 1 minute

Equestrian Club - 3 minutes

Dubai Sports City - 4 minutes

Expo City - 16 minutes

Dubai Marina - 20 minutes

Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes

Al Maktoum International Airport - 24 minutes

Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure