  Residential complex New Verano Residence with swimming pool close to Autodrome, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Verano Residence with swimming pool close to Autodrome, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$414,981
14/04/2025
$412,418
13/04/2025
$412,660
12/04/2025
$414,201
11/04/2025
$423,560
10/04/2025
$425,286
09/04/2025
$427,425
08/04/2025
$427,159
06/04/2025
$427,408
05/04/2025
$423,515
04/04/2025
$429,176
03/04/2025
$433,936
02/04/2025
$433,022
01/04/2025
$432,043
30/03/2025
$430,714
29/03/2025
$433,935
28/03/2025
$435,519
27/03/2025
$433,994
26/03/2025
$433,722
25/03/2025
$432,241
24/03/2025
$430,777
;
20
Media Media
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Verano is a residential project, inspired by the atmosphere of the resort life, located in the dynamic area of Dubai Studio City. Here, in one of the most family areas of Dubai, you can find a place for life with perfect transport accessibility and proximity to the kay landmarks of the city.

Verano residences offer comfort and modern technologies in every detail. These apartments with a possibility of complete furnishing and equipment are created for your convenience. "Smart Home" systems allow you to control everything at the click of a button. Spacious layouts with large windows fill homes with natural light and open wonderful views, and high-quality finishing materials make the space stylish and cozy. Kitchens, equipped with premium Bosch appliances, are notable for functionality and sophisticated design: quality furniture and elegant countertops create the ideal atmosphere for everyday life and cooking experiences.

Recreation spaces are ideal to relax, spend time with family and enjoy communication with friends. Sun loungers in the shadow, cozy lounge areas with fireplaces, barbecue areas and modern co-working spaces allow everybody to find level.

Amenities:

  • beach pool (45 m)
  • sauna and spa
  • cinema
  • kids' areas and skate park
  • pool bar

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 20/40/40

Features of the flats

Optional: furnished and unfurnished

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Motor City and Dubai Autodrome - 1 minute
  • Equestrian Club - 3 minutes
  • Dubai Sports City - 4 minutes
  • Expo City - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 22 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 24 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

