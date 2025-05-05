  1. Realting.com
  3. Residential complex New Hillsedge Residence with swimming pools and an outdoor cinema, 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$504,205
14/04/2025
$501,092
13/04/2025
$501,386
12/04/2025
$503,258
11/04/2025
$514,629
10/04/2025
$516,726
09/04/2025
$519,326
08/04/2025
$519,002
06/04/2025
$529,394
05/04/2025
$524,572
04/04/2025
$531,585
03/04/2025
$537,480
02/04/2025
$536,347
01/04/2025
$535,135
30/03/2025
$533,489
29/03/2025
$537,478
28/03/2025
$539,441
27/03/2025
$537,550
26/03/2025
$537,215
25/03/2025
$535,379
24/03/2025
$533,567
;
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23646
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2418237
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Hillsedge by Emaar is the exclusive residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area of Dubai Hills Estate. This project offers the unique combination of modern design and natural harmony, ensuring its residents high living standards. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open breathtaking views of the famous Dubai skyline and picturesque Hillside Park, creating the ideal conditions for comfortable recreation and active lifestyle. Each residence is thought-out to the last detail, with a focus on elegance and functionality.

Hillsedge complex is notable for its luxury amenities, including swimming pools, gyms, walking paths, and lounge areas to ensure full-scale and harmonious living. The thought-out infrastructure and green areas create the atmosphere of tranquility and seclusion in spite of proximity to the dynamic urban life. Residents can enjoy not only luxury, but also convenience, getting access to all necessary facilities within walking distance.

Amenities:

  • yoga deck and parkour park
  • skate ball and mini golf
  • outdoor cinema and amphitheatre
  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • sports grounds and jogging tracks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 10/80/10

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, fully fitted kitchens

Advantages

Investment opportunities of Hillsedge project are attractive: with the yield of 7%, it's a perfect opportunity for those, who are looking for profitable variants at the real estate market. Combination of the highest quality of life with the prospects of sustainable yield make Hillsedge the ideal choice for investors, who want to ensure financial gain in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 8 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
