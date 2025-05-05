Residential complex New Hillsedge Residence with swimming pools and an outdoor cinema, 10 minutes away from Downtown Dubai and Dubai Marina, Dubai Hills Estate

Hillsedge by Emaar is the exclusive residential complex in the heart of the prestigious area of Dubai Hills Estate. This project offers the unique combination of modern design and natural harmony, ensuring its residents high living standards. Spacious apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows open breathtaking views of the famous Dubai skyline and picturesque Hillside Park, creating the ideal conditions for comfortable recreation and active lifestyle. Each residence is thought-out to the last detail, with a focus on elegance and functionality.

Hillsedge complex is notable for its luxury amenities, including swimming pools, gyms, walking paths, and lounge areas to ensure full-scale and harmonious living. The thought-out infrastructure and green areas create the atmosphere of tranquility and seclusion in spite of proximity to the dynamic urban life. Residents can enjoy not only luxury, but also convenience, getting access to all necessary facilities within walking distance.

Amenities:

yoga deck and parkour park

skate ball and mini golf

outdoor cinema and amphitheatre

swimming pools for children and adults

sports grounds and jogging tracks

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 10/80/10

Features of the flats

Unfurnished, fully fitted kitchens

Advantages

Investment opportunities of Hillsedge project are attractive: with the yield of 7%, it's a perfect opportunity for those, who are looking for profitable variants at the real estate market. Combination of the highest quality of life with the prospects of sustainable yield make Hillsedge the ideal choice for investors, who want to ensure financial gain in one of the most sought-after areas of Dubai.

Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes

Dubai Marina - 10 minutes

Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes

Al Maktoum International Airport - 25 minutes

Dubai Hills Mall - 8 minutes

Location and nearby infrastructure