  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$375,071
09/07/2025
$375,071
08/07/2025
$373,943
06/07/2025
$373,959
05/07/2025
$374,568
04/07/2025
$373,065
03/07/2025
$373,486
02/07/2025
$373,673
01/07/2025
$375,922
29/06/2025
$375,867
28/06/2025
$376,548
27/06/2025
$376,834
26/06/2025
$378,852
25/06/2025
$380,080
24/06/2025
$383,332
22/06/2025
$382,282
21/06/2025
$382,649
20/06/2025
$384,589
19/06/2025
$383,217
18/06/2025
$381,284
17/06/2025
$381,936
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 23216
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2414575
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 09/07/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Aria Heights by Seven Tides is a modern 16-storey tower in the heart of one of the most popular areas in Dubai - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle). The project includes 169 luxury residences, offering variable layouts, from cozy studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment in Aria Heights is designed with consideration to contemporary trends and equipped with high-quality materials, creating the unique atmosphere of coziness and elegance.

Spacious apartments with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unbelievable views of the city and give maximum light and air, making each residential unit remarkable. Open-plan layouts allow to create functional and convenient living spaces, where every interior element is thought-out to the last detail. Only the most quality finishing materials are used in the apartments, making them even more attractive and durable.

Aria Heights is not just a residential complex, but the ideal place for life in Dubai. The perfect location in JVC means, that all important facilities, such as shops, restaurants, schools and healthcare settings, are situated within walking distance. Moreover, the project gives its residents everything necessary for comfortable life: from large swimming pools to well-equipped gyms and cozy lounge areas.

Amenities:

  • large swimming pool and kids' pool
  • fully equipped gym
  • outdoor lounge area
  • shop and restaurants on the ground floor

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

60% during construction (2 years), 40% in 1 year after completion

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only finishing

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of JVC, near schools, restaurants and parks.

  • Circle Mall - 5 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas Karl Lagerfeld with swimming pools and roof-top terraces, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,20M
Residential complex Conqueror Tower
Ajman, United Arab Emirates
from
$227,501
Residential complex Golf Grand
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$572,024
Residential complex Aqua Flora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$205,479
Residential complex New Mural Residence with an infinity pool and a private beach, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,33M
You are viewing
Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$375,071
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CLOUD TOWERS
Residential complex CLOUD TOWERS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$337,535
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 29
Area 87 m²
1 real estate property 1
Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. Cloud Tower Apartment with 1 bedroom and an amazing interior design concept. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$376,046
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 43
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Canal Crown 2 - Altitude in the Business Bay area! The windows offer panoramic views of the Dubai Canal and Burj Khalifa! Exclusive places for recreation and entertainment! Guaranteed income from investments! We will select housing with a favor…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New Altan Residence with an infinity pool and a multifunctional room, Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New Altan Residence with an infinity pool and a multifunctional room, Green Gate District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,980
Altan is a residential project, embodying harmony of modern style, natural silence and dynamics of a city. It's not just a place for living, but the real philosophy, where luxury is combined with stable technologies, and refined architecture underlines beauty of the surrounding nature. The c…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications