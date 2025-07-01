Residential complex New Aria Heights Residence with swimming pools and restaurants in the prestigious area of JVC, Dubai, UAE

Aria Heights by Seven Tides is a modern 16-storey tower in the heart of one of the most popular areas in Dubai - JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle). The project includes 169 luxury residences, offering variable layouts, from cozy studios to spacious three-bedroom apartments. Each apartment in Aria Heights is designed with consideration to contemporary trends and equipped with high-quality materials, creating the unique atmosphere of coziness and elegance.

Spacious apartments with high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows offer unbelievable views of the city and give maximum light and air, making each residential unit remarkable. Open-plan layouts allow to create functional and convenient living spaces, where every interior element is thought-out to the last detail. Only the most quality finishing materials are used in the apartments, making them even more attractive and durable.

Aria Heights is not just a residential complex, but the ideal place for life in Dubai. The perfect location in JVC means, that all important facilities, such as shops, restaurants, schools and healthcare settings, are situated within walking distance. Moreover, the project gives its residents everything necessary for comfortable life: from large swimming pools to well-equipped gyms and cozy lounge areas.

Amenities:

large swimming pool and kids' pool

fully equipped gym

outdoor lounge area

shop and restaurants on the ground floor

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Payment plan

60% during construction (2 years), 40% in 1 year after completion

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only finishing

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the prestigious area of JVC, near schools, restaurants and parks.