  2. United Arab Emirates
  Residential complex New Lexington Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Townsquare, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Lexington Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Townsquare, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,574
28/06/2025
$267,574
27/12/2024
$280,847
26/12/2024
$280,568
23/12/2024
$279,939
19/12/2024
$278,097
15/12/2024
$277,924
12/12/2024
$277,309
08/12/2024
$276,085
04/12/2024
$278,391
01/12/2024
$275,975
28/11/2024
$278,354
25/11/2024
$280,263
7
7
ID: 23089
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2412813
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Lexington is a residential project, which embodies harmony of modern style, coziness and proximity to nature. Every detail is thought-out here to make you feel comfortable and surrounded by elegance and tranquility. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every residence is filled with natural light, which gets in the living rooms and dining areas, creating warm and cozy atmosphere. Spacious bedrooms with elegant floors made of glazed porcelain tile, roomy built-in wardrobes and luxury bathrooms in the master bedrooms become the place for life and relaxation. The kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances, is a functional and stylish space. The thought-out arrangement and large countertops make it the ideal place for cooking. In the territory of the complex, you'll find jogging tracks and walking paths, which are ideal for quiet hiking and relaxation outdoors.

Lexington offers its residents an impressive range of amenities, creating the ideal conditions for active, comfortable and harmonious life. There is a spacious swimming pool. For those, who appreciate health and physical activity, there is a modern gym with high-class equipment and a fitness club with yoga and pilates areas. There isa bright and safe kids' playground, where children can have a good time. Special attention is given to the cozy social environment. The barbecue area will become the perfect place for family dinners and meetings with friends outdoors, creating warm and cozy atmosphere.

Amenities:

  • swimming pool
  • gym
  • basketball court
  • jogging and bike paths
  • kids' playground
  • football field
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • pet park
  • fitness club
  • barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 50/50.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only with appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.

  • District 2020 - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall - 20 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 24 minutes
  • DWC Airport - 25 minutes
  • Dubai Intl Airport - 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 29 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Ellington
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$137,000
Residential complex La Mazzoni
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$513,000
Residential complex Modern apartments with private pools, in a multi-storey residential complex with developed infrastructure, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$755,290
Apartment building Altus Emaar
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$435,680
Apartment building Damac Bay 2 by Cavalli
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$943,989
Residential complex New Lexington Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Townsquare, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$267,574
Other complexes
Residential complex
Residential complex
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$129,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 15
Area 34–175 m²
4 real estate properties 4
Golf Resort is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City, an area that provides residents with a natural and comfortable environment, while allowing easy access to key facilities in the city. The architecture of the complex is contemporary in style and reflects the dynamics of the neighborho…
Agency
Geo Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Muraba Veil
Residential complex Muraba Veil
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,86M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 74
Apartments in the luxurious residential complex Muraba Veil in the Al Wasl area! All key locations of Dubai are nearby! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: exquisite restaurant in the clo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Residential complex Binghatti APEX
Residential complex Binghatti APEX
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$176,967
The year of construction 2025
Area 37–70 m²
2 real estate properties 2
528 Apartment, 9 Retail, 15 offices Units Type: Studio 1BR Size Range:  Studio: from sqft 32-41 m2 1BR: from 58-85 m2 Expected Service Charges: 10-12 AED/sqft Facilities: Indoor Gym, Adults Pool, Kids Pool, Paddle court, Pavilion, Jogging pass, Outdoor Yoga…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
01.07.2025
How to Sell an Apartment in the UAE: A Step-by-Step Guide for Individuals
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Show all publications