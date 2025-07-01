Residential complex New Lexington Residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Townsquare, Dubai, UAE

Lexington is a residential project, which embodies harmony of modern style, coziness and proximity to nature. Every detail is thought-out here to make you feel comfortable and surrounded by elegance and tranquility. Spacious apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are available. Every residence is filled with natural light, which gets in the living rooms and dining areas, creating warm and cozy atmosphere. Spacious bedrooms with elegant floors made of glazed porcelain tile, roomy built-in wardrobes and luxury bathrooms in the master bedrooms become the place for life and relaxation. The kitchen, fully equipped with modern appliances, is a functional and stylish space. The thought-out arrangement and large countertops make it the ideal place for cooking. In the territory of the complex, you'll find jogging tracks and walking paths, which are ideal for quiet hiking and relaxation outdoors.

Lexington offers its residents an impressive range of amenities, creating the ideal conditions for active, comfortable and harmonious life. There is a spacious swimming pool. For those, who appreciate health and physical activity, there is a modern gym with high-class equipment and a fitness club with yoga and pilates areas. There isa bright and safe kids' playground, where children can have a good time. Special attention is given to the cozy social environment. The barbecue area will become the perfect place for family dinners and meetings with friends outdoors, creating warm and cozy atmosphere.

Amenities:

swimming pool

gym

basketball court

jogging and bike paths

kids' playground

football field

tennis and paddle courts

pet park

fitness club

barbecue area

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan 50/50.

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only with appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

Location in Town Square makes this complex the ideal choice. The areas offers numerous amenities, which make life comfortable and diverse. The skate park is the ideal place for young people and everybody, who wants to keep fit. Activity fans can skateboard, scooter and roller skate here. Supermarkets, cafes and restaurants are within walking distance, allowing to go shopping and enjoy delicious food easily and quickly. There is a spacial pet park in the area. This is a safe and well-maintained space, where your pets can run, play and communicate with other dogs. Regular events and parties promote strengthening of relationships between residents and create the community feeling.