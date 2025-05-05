  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New project DoubleTree by Hilton with a pool and recreation areas close to a metro station and DIFC, Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), Dubai

Residential complex New project DoubleTree by Hilton with a pool and recreation areas close to a metro station and DIFC, Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
$910,999
10
ID: 25990
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2454341
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 17/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Emirates Towers (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

DoubleTree by Hilton Residences is a branded residential project by West F5, located in the strategically important area of Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), within walking distance of Sheikh Zayed Road and just a few minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Jumeirah Beaches, City Walk and Dubai Mall. It's an area with active pace of life, perfect transport accessibility and well-developed urban infrastructure.

The project offers spacious apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, combining functional layouts, elegant design, high ceilings and quality finishing. Fully equipped kitchen areas are included. The complex features a swimming pool, a lounge area, a fitness center with a stretch studio, kids' playgrounds and recreation areas. All these are accompanied with Hilton branded service and warm cookies upon move-in - the DoubleTree trademark.

Here, you get not only apartments - you become a part of the internationally acclaimed hospitality philosophy, where your comfort is cared for from the first step.

Amenities:

  • residents lounge
  • swimming pool
  • kids' pool and play areas
  • yoga and stretching area
  • functional room
  • outdoor lounge area

Completion - June, 2027.

Payment plan 10/40/50

Features of the flats

Kitchen is included

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located behind Sheikh Zayed Road, between the coast and the city’s business core, the area offers easy access to Dubai’s top destinations. Whether commuting to DIFC, exploring Downtown, or spending a day by the beach—everything is just minutes away.

  • City Walk - 7 minutes
  • DIFC - 8 minutes
  • Metro station - 8 minutes
  • Museum of the Future - 10 minutes
  • Beach - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex New project DoubleTree by Hilton with a pool and recreation areas close to a metro station and DIFC, Jumeirah Garden City (Al Satwa), Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$910,999
