Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Bay Grove Residences is a unique residential project, will will offer you the exceptional lifestyle by the sea. Here, everybody will find something for himself: from quiet walks along the water to exciting water sports. The elegant apartments in four residential buildings offer you an opportunity to enjoy life surrounded by nature.

Spacious apartments with 103 bedrooms and luxury duplexes and penthouses with 4 bedrooms are available. Every flat is thought out to the last detail, and the stylish interiors allow to create the atmosphere of home comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light, and private terraces become the ideal place for relaxation and entertainment. Spacious kitchens are equipped with modern appliances.

The complex features numerous amenities. The zoned clubhouse and lounge offer a comfortable place for communication and meetings with neighbors. The kids' play areas include both indoor and outdoor spaces, which will help your children to develop and have a good time all-weather. There are also amenities for activities, such as a fitness center and yoga areas. You can enjoy the specially equipped barbecue areas, spent your time at the beach, walk along the picturesque promenade or just relax by the infinity pool with panoramic views of the sea. Bay Grove Residences is a new lifestyle, where every day gives you new emotions.

Amenities

swimming pools for children and adults

kids' playgrounds and play rooms

gardens

fitness center

around-the-clock security

co-working and entertainment areas

barbecue area

jogging and bike paths

access to the beach

clubhouse

Payment plan - 70/30.

Completion - September, 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Without furniture, but with appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

This prestigious complex is located on the picturesque shores, where the urban energy harmoniously blends with the atmosphere of the beachfront life. Dubai Islands are the real pearl, located just a few kilometers from the center of Dubai. The islands offer more than 50 kilometers of the picturesque promenade with snow-white sand. New bridges, such as Infinity Bridge, ensure easy access to the cultural urban life, allowing you to stay in touch with its history and energy. It's a place, where nature meets with modern amenities: spacious parks, wonderful golf courses, and amenities for the whole family create the unique atmosphere, which will make you forget everyday life.