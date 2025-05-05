  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$505,270
18/05/2025
$505,270
17/05/2025
$503,403
16/05/2025
$503,742
14/05/2025
$507,797
13/05/2025
$502,382
11/05/2025
$501,299
10/05/2025
$502,975
09/05/2025
$498,890
08/05/2025
$497,075
07/05/2025
$498,788
14/04/2025
$496,548
13/04/2025
$496,840
12/04/2025
$498,695
11/04/2025
$509,963
10/04/2025
$512,041
09/04/2025
$514,618
08/04/2025
$514,296
06/04/2025
$514,596
05/04/2025
$509,908
04/04/2025
$516,725
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 22282
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2395377
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Bay Grove Residences is a unique residential project, will will offer you the exceptional lifestyle by the sea. Here, everybody will find something for himself: from quiet walks along the water to exciting water sports. The elegant apartments in four residential buildings offer you an opportunity to enjoy life surrounded by nature.

Spacious apartments with 103 bedrooms and luxury duplexes and penthouses with 4 bedrooms are available. Every flat is thought out to the last detail, and the stylish interiors allow to create the atmosphere of home comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the space with natural light, and private terraces become the ideal place for relaxation and entertainment. Spacious kitchens are equipped with modern appliances.

The complex features numerous amenities. The zoned clubhouse and lounge offer a comfortable place for communication and meetings with neighbors. The kids' play areas include both indoor and outdoor spaces, which will help your children to develop and have a good time all-weather. There are also amenities for activities, such as a fitness center and yoga areas. You can enjoy the specially equipped barbecue areas, spent your time at the beach, walk along the picturesque promenade or just relax by the infinity pool with panoramic views of the sea. Bay Grove Residences is a new lifestyle, where every day gives you new emotions.

Amenities

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playgrounds and play rooms
  • gardens
  • fitness center
  • around-the-clock security
  • co-working and entertainment areas
  • barbecue area
  • jogging and bike paths
  • access to the beach
  • clubhouse

Payment plan - 70/30.

Completion - September, 2028.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Without furniture, but with appliances

Location and nearby infrastructure

This prestigious complex is located on the picturesque shores, where the urban energy harmoniously blends with the atmosphere of the beachfront life. Dubai Islands are the real pearl, located just a few kilometers from the center of Dubai. The islands offer more than 50 kilometers of the picturesque promenade with snow-white sand. New bridges, such as Infinity Bridge, ensure easy access to the cultural urban life, allowing you to stay in touch with its history and energy. It's a place, where nature meets with modern amenities: spacious parks, wonderful golf courses, and amenities for the whole family create the unique atmosphere, which will make you forget everyday life.

  • Infinity Bridge - 6 minutes
  • The Elite English School - 6 minutes
  • Dubai Hospital - 8 minutes
  • Pristine Private School Main Campus - 14 minutes
  • Burjuman Mall - 18 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 18 minutes
  • Port Rashid - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 25 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 26 minutes
  • Al Mamzar Beach Park - 26 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence Maison Elysee 3 with a swimming pool and a wellness club, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$292,211
Residential complex New residence Lagoons Nice with a beach, swimming pools and a spa close to the autodrome and Palm Jumeirah, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$780,242
Residential complex Empire Livings
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$217,840
Residential complex Manhattan Phase II
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$489,403
Residential complex Portofino by THOE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$790,777
You are viewing
Residential complex New Bay Grove Residences with an access to the beach in the modern and picturesque area of Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$505,270
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Hammock Park
Residential complex Hammock Park
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$171,233
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 10
Modern Hammock Park apartments in Jebel Ali Village! The apartments are perfect for living, resale and rental! Profitability - from 10% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Fully furnished! Installment plan 0%! Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2027 Apartments feature German kitchens, luxury…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Townhouses in the new Mural Residence with a spa complex and a private beach, 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Townhouses in the new Mural Residence with a spa complex and a private beach, 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,37M
The Mural is a residential project in Dubai Maritime City - more than just a place for life. It's a masterpiece of architectural art, where every detail is thought out with special attention, and every element reflects the idea of harmony between style, nature and comfort. The project is ins…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas Elwood surrounded by greenery, Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex of villas Elwood surrounded by greenery, Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,17M
Welcome to Elwood, a unique residential project that blends harmoniously into a picturesque landscape inspired by the world's largest forests. Situated along the Dubai-Ain road, among more than 10,000 trees, this project combines tranquility with easy access to the dynamic life of Dubai. Elw…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications