Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Azura Residences is a stunning development of exclusive private residences located along the waterfront in Dubai Islands. It's a quiet hideaway yet just steps away from the bustling center of Dubai. The building's stunning façade and lobby hint at impeccable luxury. The complex includes a rooftop infinity pool, an outdoor yoga area, a gym and a juice bar. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are offered for purchase. The apartments are equipped with European household appliances, as well as a smart home system.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Built-in European-branded appliances (microwave, hob, oven, fridge)

Kitchen cabinetry

Free-standing washing machine

Fitted wardrobes

"Smart Home" system

Aluminium double-glazed windows

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to highways, Blue-Flag beaches, golf courses.