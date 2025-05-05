Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Azura Residences is a stunning development of exclusive private residences located along the waterfront in Dubai Islands. It's a quiet hideaway yet just steps away from the bustling center of Dubai. The building's stunning façade and lobby hint at impeccable luxury. The complex includes a rooftop infinity pool, an outdoor yoga area, a gym and a juice bar. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are offered for purchase. The apartments are equipped with European household appliances, as well as a smart home system.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located close to highways, Blue-Flag beaches, golf courses.