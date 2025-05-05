  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,89M
14/04/2025
$1,89M
13/04/2025
$1,89M
12/04/2025
$1,89M
11/04/2025
$1,94M
10/04/2025
$1,94M
09/04/2025
$1,95M
08/04/2025
$1,95M
06/04/2025
$1,95M
05/04/2025
$1,94M
04/04/2025
$1,96M
03/04/2025
$1,98M
02/04/2025
$1,98M
01/04/2025
$1,98M
30/03/2025
$775,856
29/03/2025
$781,658
28/03/2025
$784,512
27/03/2025
$781,763
26/03/2025
$781,275
25/03/2025
$778,606
24/03/2025
$775,971
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19818
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2373471
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Palm Deira (~ 800 m)

About the complex

Azura Residences is a stunning development of exclusive private residences located along the waterfront in Dubai Islands. It's a quiet hideaway yet just steps away from the bustling center of Dubai. The building's stunning façade and lobby hint at impeccable luxury. The complex includes a rooftop infinity pool, an outdoor yoga area, a gym and a juice bar. Apartments with 1-3 bedrooms are offered for purchase. The apartments are equipped with European household appliances, as well as a smart home system.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2026.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in European-branded appliances (microwave, hob, oven, fridge)
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Free-standing washing machine
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Aluminium double-glazed windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to highways, Blue-Flag beaches, golf courses.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Sora Beach Residences
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$756,000
Residential complex New residence Ozone 1 with a swimming pool and a parking close to highways and Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$332,872
Residential complex Stonehenge 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool, gym and cinema, in the green residential area Damac Hills 2, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$360,017
Residential complex Natuzzi Harmoni Homes
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$720,754
You are viewing
Residential complex New Azura Residences with a panoramic view, a swimming pool and a co-working area, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,89M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Residential complex Burj Binghatti Jacob Co Residences
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,28M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 116
Area 306–310 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! BURJ BINGHATTI JACOB & CO RESIDENCES FROM BINGHATTI DEVELOPERS AND BRENDA JACOB & COBurj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences – a new ultra-threatening premium real estate project, which, without a d…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex North 43
Residential complex North 43
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$676,356
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 20
Exclusive hotel apartments in the new project North 43! High rental income (ROI - 8% in $)! Fully furnished! Interest-free installment plan! Completion date - 1 sq.m. 2024 Infrastructure: equipped gym, swimming pool, music room, 24-hour restaurants and cafes, games lounge, indoor and outdo…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New luxury Aqua Flora Residence with gardens, swimming pools and a kids' adventure park, Al Barsha South, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$291,711
Aqua Flora is a new residential complex from Vincitore Development. The project, according to the developer's concept, was created in the style of classical Italian architecture, where every detail will radiate sophistication. Aqua Flora consists of 15 residential floors, a podium and 2 leve…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications