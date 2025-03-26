  1. Realting.com
Residential complex

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$425,218
BTC
5.0578835
ETH
265.1052967
USDT
420 406.4482003
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
36
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 17646
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    70

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Residential complex Jewel is located in a unique waterfront neighborhood close to the heart of the city’;s center, amidst a stunning development of more than 74,000 m2, the complex is draped around a beach and blue lagoon, open spaces, and lush landscape.

Experience tranquility in the beautiful lagoons. Let nature and luxury blend, adapt, flow, and take shape around the life you always wanted. It’;s an experience like no other. Stroll down the boardwalk, the glistening lagoon on one side and the city skyline on the other. It’;s a magical experience on either side.

Be a child again. Splash, surf, sail, and swim in the crystal-clear waters. Build sandcastles. Play water sports. The experience of water is like no other - it refreshes, invigorates, and soothes the soul, bringing joy and thrill like no other.

Indulge in luxury amenities that pamper your mind and body, leaving you refreshed and rejuvenated. Experience clubhouse-like amenities right at home:

 

  • Family zones
  • Interconnected community
  • Kids play area
  • Multiple community amenities
  • Outdoor and indoor gyms
  • Retail and restaurants
  • Paddle Tennis court
  • Badminton
  • Squash
  • Half Basketball court
  • State-of-the-art infinity pool
  • Running tracks
  • Water sports activities
Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.1 – 65.8
Price per m², USD 6,598 – 7,215
Apartment price, USD 428,109 – 440,853
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 84.8 – 102.0
Price per m², USD 6,593 – 7,082
Apartment price, USD 600,583 – 672,518

Location on the map

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment

Developer news

26.03.2025
Georgia Real Estate Market in 2025: Growth Analysis, Investments, and Profitability — Expert
You are viewing
Realting.com
Go
