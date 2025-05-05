  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New large residential complex Milan with swimming pools, gardens and panoramic views in a prestigious area, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$149,297
08/05/2025
$149,297
07/05/2025
$149,812
;
8
ID: 25881
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2451820
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Azizi Milan is an architectural embodiment of the Milanese living, where every element is full of aesthetics, attention to details and high comfort level. The project harmoniously blends modern rhythm of the megapolis with serenity of green gardens. The complex is surrounded by cozy restaurants, promenades with boutiques. The windows of the residences open a wonderful view of the picturesque canal.

Here, you can choose a residence, ideal for your lifestyle - whether that be a cozy studio or an apartment with 1-3 bedrooms.

Interiors of the residences in Azizi Milan are thought-out to the last detail: refined finishing, panoramic views, combination of modern style and shadows of the classical Italian style. Everything shows taste and status here. And outdoors, you are waited by thought-out infrastructure. Each building has swimming pools, saunas and jacuzzis, multifunctional rooms and games rooms, creating a private lounge area directly at home. The picturesque canal, botanical and landscaped gardens, as well as barbecue areas and cinemas with lounge areas - everything is thought out to the last detail for your pleasure. For families, there are kids' playgrounds, kindergartens, nurseries and a school. For active lifestyle, there are fitness centers, and for work - business centers and office spaces. And all these are among picturesque nature, restaurants, cozy cafes and the feeling of absolute style and harmony.

  • swimming pools
  • sauna and jacuzzi
  • multifunctional rooms
  • cinema
  • botanical garden
  • barbecue area
  • kids' playground

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan: 60/40

Features of the flats

Semi furnished

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in one of the most sought-after and prospective areas of the city, with high investment potential. Such landmarks as IMG Worlds of Adventure and Global Village are nearby, and convenient access to the key highways (E311 and D54) ensures easy transport accessibility anywhere in Dubai. This is a place, where luxury residential quarters, premium hotels, clinics, schools and childcare facilities are found side by side.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

