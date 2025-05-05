  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,40M
14/04/2025
$3,39M
13/04/2025
$3,39M
12/04/2025
$3,40M
11/04/2025
$3,48M
10/04/2025
$3,49M
09/04/2025
$3,51M
08/04/2025
$3,51M
06/04/2025
$3,51M
05/04/2025
$3,48M
04/04/2025
$3,52M
03/04/2025
$3,56M
02/04/2025
$3,56M
01/04/2025
$3,55M
30/03/2025
$3,54M
29/03/2025
$3,56M
28/03/2025
$3,58M
27/03/2025
$3,56M
26/03/2025
$3,56M
25/03/2025
$3,55M
24/03/2025
$3,54M
;
14
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20071
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2378917
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

WaterCrest is an exquisite collection of villas and townhouses. Dive into the world of studied elegance: every element of the design, from harmonious colour palette to lush bloomy gardens, creates the atmosphere of tranquility and serenity. The complex, located in the picturesque gardens, provides with easy access to the best schools, hospitals, and all opportunities of Dubai.

RIVERINE villas with spacious swimming pools and ALCOVE & ARCADIA townhouses with perfect soundproofing and different kitchen layouts are available.

Among the common features of the layouts and interiors, the following can be distinguished: large entrance door with smart lock, staircase with elegant railings and marble stairs, all the bedrooms have bathrooms and spacious dressing rooms. The kitchens are equipped with high-quality Smeg appliances: gas stove, false draft, built-in oven, dishwasher. Tha bathrooms are notable for high-quality European Gessi sanitary ware, ceramic granite floors, premium counter tops with stone surface and built-in lighting.

Features:

  • swimming pools for children and adults
  • kids' playground
  • outdoor play area
  • fitness and yoga studios
  • outdoor cinema
  • "Smart Home" system

Instalments (70/30):

20% - reservation

10% - within 60 days after reservation

10% - within 120 days after reservation

5% - within 240 days after reservation

5% - within 360 days after reservation

5% - within 450 days after reservation

5% - within 540 days after reservation

5% - within 720 days after reservation

5% - within 900 days after reservation

30% - upon completion (4th quarter of 2027)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is conveniently located:

  • Dubai Design District – 12 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport – 16 minutes
  • Business Bay – 18 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Mall – 18 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall – 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa / Dubai Mall – 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach – 22 minutes
  • Dubai Hills Golf Club – 22 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport – 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Golf Estate – 24 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah – 32 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Damac Casa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$668,851
Residential complex Azizi Vista — low-rise residence by Azizi in the heart of the prestigious residential area of Dubai Studio City
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$397,910
Residential complex Radisson Dubai Damac Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$245,096
Apartment building Verdana III Residence Reportage
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,173
Residential complex Pelagos
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$328,767
You are viewing
Residential complex New exclusive complex of villas Watercrest with swimming pools and gardens, Meydan, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,40M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Apartment building The Astera by Aston Martin Darglobal
Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$474,698
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 16
Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin: Elevate Coastal Living to New Heights. Embrace the epitome of luxury and refined coastal living at Astera, Interiors by Aston Martin. Nestled on the pristine shores of Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, Astera is a stunning residential tower that redefine…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$483,223
The residence features a gym and a yoga studio, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, a library, a garden, a cinema. Completion - June, 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure International school - 10 minutes Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes Business B…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex The 100
Residential complex The 100
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$543,020
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 4
Area 108–420 m²
3 real estate objects 3
THE 100project Locations: Meydan, Dubai Due lll 2024   The 100 is an exclusive project located in Meydan (Nad Al Sheba 1) surrounded by beautiful nature. On 4 floors of this ultra-modern complex are located luxury apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and an exclusive penthouse. The desig…
Agency
Rieltor bez granic
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications