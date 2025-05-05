Residential complex New Ellington Cove Residence with a direct access to the beach, a yacht club and a spa, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Ellington Cove by Ellington is the unique residential complex, which combines luxury and serenity, offering its residents the exceptional lifestyle by the seaside. The project includes studios, apartments and penthouses with high-quality finishing and modern design, which ensure maximum comfort and elegance. Every element, from spacious rooms to floor-to-ceiling windows, creates the atmosphere of seclusion and tranquility, opening views of the shoreless sea and picturesque surroundings.

Private access to the beach and luxury swimming pools ensure the unique feeling of resort, allowing to enjoy recreation directly at home. The exclusive spa center with wellness treatment helps to keep body and spirit in balance. And stylish lounge and communication areas create the ideal conditions to spend time with your loved ones. Every day turns into a feast of luxury and relaxation in this place, where nothing deflects from glimmers.

Ellington Cove is not only a place for life, but also value-enhancing investments. The unique location on the coast, high-quality amenities and the exclusive atmosphere make this project attractive for rent and long-term investments. Feel the real taste of luxury and exclusivity, investing in real estate, which promises sustainable yield and endless comfort!

Amenities:

Direct access to the beach

Beach Club with a bar

Yacht club

Spa with hydrotherapy and icy fountain

Gardens for walks

Modern fitness center

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Payment plan 20/50/30.

Features of the flats

finishing + kitchen and equipment. No furniture.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Islands comprises five distinctive islands and presents a masterfully planned coastal destination that embodies diversity, elegance, and sustainability, offering a lifestyle as unique as its residents and visitors.