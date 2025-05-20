  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Residential complex New residence Samana Lake Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to a highway, Production City, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New residence Samana Lake Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to a highway, Production City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$424,533
18/05/2025
$429,734
17/05/2025
$428,146
16/05/2025
$428,434
14/05/2025
$431,883
13/05/2025
$427,278
11/05/2025
$426,356
10/05/2025
$427,782
09/05/2025
$424,307
08/05/2025
$422,764
07/05/2025
$424,221
14/04/2025
$422,315
13/04/2025
$422,563
12/04/2025
$424,141
11/04/2025
$433,725
10/04/2025
$435,493
09/04/2025
$437,684
08/04/2025
$437,411
06/04/2025
$437,666
05/04/2025
$433,678
04/04/2025
$439,477
;
21
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 16634
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2365803
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

We offer apartments with private swimming pools.

The residence features a large swimming pool, a gym, a jogging track, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a kids' pool, a basketball court, lounge areas.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • German kitchen appliances
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a highway, Dubai Marina and places of interest, 3 minutes drive away from a shopping mall, 5 minutes drive from a kindergarten, and 10 minutes drive from a school.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sky Palace One Crescent by AHS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$40,85M
Residential complex One By Binghatti
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,766
Residential complex Perla 3
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$338,863
Residential complex New residence Mykonos with a beach and lounge areas, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$685,937
Residential complex New residence City Walk Crestlane with swimming pools and lounge areas close to Downtown Dubai, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,46M
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence Samana Lake Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to a highway, Production City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$424,533
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex South Living
Residential complex South Living
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$297,218
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Premium apartments in the new South Living project in Dubai South! Apartments for life and investment! High rental income - from 6.4% in $! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 4 quarters. 2026 Infrastructure: library, billiard table, multifunctional …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Apartment building Riverside Crescent by Sobha Realty
Apartment building Riverside Crescent by Sobha Realty
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$431,053
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 43
Welcome to "350 RIVERSIDE CRESCENT", a new skyscraper in the Riverside Crescent edition series by the award-winning developer SOBHA REALTY. These apartments offer 1 – 2 bedrooms and are part of the visionary luxury project "SOBHA HARTLAND 2", where nature and luxury blend seamlessly. Experie…
Agency
AG LUXURY PROPERTIES LLC
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated complex of villas Wadi Villas by Arista with swimming pools and a co-working area, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New gated complex of villas Wadi Villas by Arista with swimming pools and a co-working area, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,83M
We offer exclusive villas with gardens, swimming pools, parking spaces. The residence features a co-working area, a concierge, a multifunctional room, a cafe, around-the-clock security, a club with an infinity pool, a fitness center, a kids' playground and a play room, a library, a patio wit…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
Show all publications