Residential complex New residence Samana Lake Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to a highway, Production City, Dubai, UAE

We offer apartments with private swimming pools.
The residence features a large swimming pool, a gym, a jogging track, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a sauna and a steam bath, an outdoor cinema, a kids' pool, a basketball court, lounge areas.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located close to a highway, Dubai Marina and places of interest, 3 minutes drive away from a shopping mall, 5 minutes drive from a kindergarten, and 10 minutes drive from a school.