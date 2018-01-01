  1. Realting.com
  Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Apartments with views of the city, sea and lakes, in a complex Viewz with developed infrastructure, JLT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€1,58M
About the complex

The project features 2 towers with elegant interiors and furniture by Aston Martin, located in JLT.

There are panoramic views of the city and Dubai Marina.

There are various apartment options in the complex: studios, flats with 1-3 bedrooms.

The project also has over 40 amenities and facilities for a comfortable holiday.

Convenient payment plan: 10% prepayment and 1-10% installment every month.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other facilities: rooftop terrace with seating areas, event and party room, library, business centre, doctor, childcare services, beauty salon, outdoor cinema, table tennis, and sports grounds, photo booth, rain shower, jacuzzi and aquatic gymnasium.

Location and nearby infrastructure

JLT is one of the most popular areas in Dubai. This quiet and tranquil neighbourhood has a variety of recreational areas: large green spaces with man-made lakes, shopping centres, cafes and restaurants.

  • 10 min walk to metro station
  • 20 minutes by car to Dubai Mall
  • 11 minutes by car to Palm Jumeirah
  • 20 minutes by car to Al Maktoum International Airport
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
