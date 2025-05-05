  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury penthouse with a garden and a swimming pool in the new Shoaq Residence with a direct access to the beach, Dubai Islands, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$9,77M
08/05/2025
$9,77M
07/05/2025
$9,81M
;
18
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25867
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2450376
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Shoaq is the unique embodiment of the dream of the perfect coastal life in the heart of Dubai Islands. The refined residential project, inspired by the waves, represents the sophisticated elegance and real luxury of life on the island.

The elegant building, consisting of 7 storeys, includes just 78 residences, among which are 4 spacious townhouses and one luxury penthouse. The project architecture is inspired by sea wave purity: due to abundance of floor-to-ceiling glazing, every corner of Shoaq is full of natural light and breathtaking views of the endless coast and the dynamic city. Nature seems to become a part of your interior, filling the space with freshness and tranquility.

The residential complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms, fully equipped kitchens and spacious bathrooms with elegant finishing. Floors are made of natural wood, top-quality porcelain tile, and designer elements made of bronze and glass create the atmosphere, where luxury becomes a natural part of your everyday life.

Spacious duplex townhouses with private gardens, opening directly to the coast, and airy bedrooms with wonderful waterscapes deserve to be highlighted. For aficionados, there is only one penthouse with 4 bedrooms, a private swimming pool and a terrace garden.

Residents of Shoaq can enjoy exclusive amenities, including a direct access to the snow-white beach, an impressive roof-top infinity pool, a fully equipped gym, a sauna and a steam bath for maximum relaxation. The covered parking will ensure convenience and safety for your car.

Amenities:

  • direct access to the beach
  • roof-top infinity pool
  • gym
  • sauna and steam bath
  • modern equipped kitchens
  • covered parking

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.

Payment plan: 50/50

Features of the flats

Kitchen only will be furnished and provided with all appliances + dish washer machine for Miele brand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Across the water from the city’s vibrant core, Dubai Islands presents an exceptional beachfront retreat where every moment balances serenity and connection.

With immediate beach access, residents enjoy seamless harmony between luxury living and a prestigious resort-like lifestyle.

Luxury resorts, scenic parks, promenades, and waterfront activities converge with world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment, blending seaside tranquility with urban vibrancy.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
