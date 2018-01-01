Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 3 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Grove by Emaar.
Amenities & Facilities;
3 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,606 Sqft
View of water
Built-in-wardrobe
Balcony / Terrace
Concierge services
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Restaurant & Cafe
Dining & Retail outlet
Supermarket & Shopping area
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Beach
Jogging, Cycling & Running track
School & Institute
Sports court
Community Hall
Tennis & Basketball court
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Inner Plaza
Multi-purpose room
Community room
Entertainment room
Locations Nearby;
Creek Beach – 10 mins
Creek Marina – 10 mins
Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
Dubai Creek Tower – 20 mins
Dedicated Metro – 20 mins
Dubai Square – 25 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Golf Avenue by Samana Developer
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,206 Sqft
Huge Pool
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & waiting area
Reception area
Gym
Swimming pool
Barbeque area
Dining & Retail outlet
Kid’s play area
Leisure area
Restaurant & Cafe
Cycling, Running & Jogging track
Spa & Sauna room
Fitness centre
Sports court
School & Institute
Gardens
Supermarket & Shopping area
Location Nearby;
Dubai Autodrome – 05 mins
Global Village – 10 mins
IMG World of Adventure – 10 mins
Mall Of Emirates – 15 mins
Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
Downtown Dubai – 20 mins
Al Maktoum International Airport – 40 mins
Apartment with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai.
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
Fawad Azizi Residence ‒ a new residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City. Each apartment has a well-thought-out layout, high-quality finishes, excellent modern design and spacious balconies that provide the possibility of a good rest in the open air.
Fawad Azizi Residence residents have amenities such as:
- « smart home »;
- connection of apartments and studios to the central air conditioning system;
- fitness room;
- round-the-clock video surveillance and security;
- barbecue area;
- security;
- pool;
- playground;
- tennis court;
- underground parking;
- treadmill;
- recreation area;
- landscaped garden;
- covered parking;
- greenhouse.
LOCATION:
Fawad Azizi Residence has convenient access to up to two important highways. This makes it easy to get by car to important Dubai attractions and to the industrial areas of the city.
- Clemenceau Medical Center - 10 minutes on foot;
- Latifa Hospital - 5 minutes by car;
- Dubai Mall 10 minutes by car;
- Jadaf MAG Creek Park - 10 minutes on foot;
- Zabeel Park - 10 minutes by car;
- Sports academies Al Wasl Swimming Academy and Al Wasl Table Tennis Academy - 5 minutes by car.
DOUBLE:
Dubai Healthcare City ‒ Dubai, known for its health and medical facilities, as well as easy access to the cultural center and the main attractions of the city. All this makes housing at Dubai Healthcare City an excellent choice for those who want to make a profitable investment.
With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!