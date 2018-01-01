  1. Realting.com
  3. Azizi Riviera I — residential complex by Azizi Developments with a view of the promenade in Meydan One, Dubai

Azizi Riviera I — residential complex by Azizi Developments with a view of the promenade in Meydan One, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
€417,039
About the complex

The residence combine Mediterranean architecture and modern design, and features a swimming pool, a landscaped garden, boutiques, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Advantages

17% discount is possible.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Sheikh Zayed Road - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 10 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 22 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Golf Club - 10 minutes
Dubai, UAE

