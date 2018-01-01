  1. Realting.com
  New Mariott Residences with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the canal and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

New Mariott Residences with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the canal and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€780,286
;
11
About the complex

The residence features a cafes and a bar, a media room, concierge service, a swimming pool with a lounge area, a restaurant, a gym, a yoga studio, a conference room.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Gas hob
  • Gas oven
  • Hood
  • Fridge
  • Washing machine
  • Dishwasher
  • Microwave
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 9 minutes
  • Canal - 6 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 11 minutes
  • Airport - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 12 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 9 minutes
