New Mariott Residences with a swimming pool and a restaurant close to the canal and Jumeirah Beach, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €1,80M

117–129 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Wellington Beach House Apartments at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Ellington Beach House is a seven-story residential complex that belongs to the category of elite real estate in Dubai. Located in the eastern part of « Crescent » Palm Jumeirah archipelago. Residents of the complex will be able to enjoy beautiful views of the islands and the Gulf horizon. The seven-story building of the residential complex has a modern minimalist design with decorative elements in the eco style. The complex presents a luxurious design decoration with the highest quality materials. The territory of the complex is adjacent to a long sandy beach. Between the building and the sea there is a landscape pool and equipped area for recreation. The apartments have panoramic windows and open large balconies that provide excellent daylight and contribute to the visual expansion of living space. ECONOMIC ADVANCE OF LCD: - In the Palm Jumeirah area, not many new residential buildings are being built, especially in the premium category. At the same time, housing on the islands is in great demand. - Also, investors can obtain a UAE resident visa for three years or ten years, depending on the amount of the purchase. ADVANTAGES: ▪ access to a private beach; ▪ 400 sq. M. m overlooking Palm Jumeirah Beach with sun loungers, private and open arbors and a bar; ▪ spa in the spirit of first-class hotels; ▪ hydrotherapy; ▪ children's pool; ▪ extensive green areas; ▪ club house with a lounge, equipped bar, kitchen, dining room with a screen for friendly and business meetings, as well as an outdoor terrace for cigar lovers; ▪ cafes and restaurants; ▪ basketball court; ▪ tennis court; ▪ table game tables; ▪ hotel-style lobby; ▪ valet and concierge services. TRANSPORT AVAILABILITY: 15 minutes – Dubai Marina resort area 20 minutes – Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, freeson for the IT sector and other business areas of Dubai Internet City; 25 minutes – Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera; 30 minutes – Business Bay Emirate Business Center, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ); 40 minutes – Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ). CALL OR WRITE, RESPOND TO ALL QUESTIONS! We will select profitable and reliable real estate. We organize a safe deal with the developer. Legal support for each transaction.