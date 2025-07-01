Residential complex New high-rise project Talea with a swimming pool, a spa and a co-working space, Forest District, Dubai, UAE

Beyond by Omniyat — Talea - a new residential project in Dubai Maritime City, built in the style of a secluded resort. The architecture of the tower is inspired by nature: flowing lines, panoramic views of the forest and the sea create the atmosphere of serenity and harmony.

The project will become the first residential building in Forest District and offers the exceptional combination of luxury, privacy and access to the new facilities - including a bridge, connecting The Forest with The Bay, as well as a shopping mall with boutiques and restaurants.

Talea is a rare opportunity to become an owner of real estate in one of the most prospective locations of Dubai. The resort lifestyle, a view of the forest from your own balcony and high investment attractiveness are waiting for you.

Amenities:

infinity pool with a view of the forest

two-level gym

co-working space and business room

kids' areas (indoor and outdoor)

concierge service

multifunctional lounge

spa and wellness spaces

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 50/50

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only kitchen cabinetry and appliances (Bosch or equivalent)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the Forest District of Dubai Maritime City, 10–15 minutes away to DIFC and Downtown Dubai.