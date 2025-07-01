  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  Residential complex New high-rise project Talea with a swimming pool, a spa and a co-working space, Forest District, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New high-rise project Talea with a swimming pool, a spa and a co-working space, Forest District, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,131
;
5
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26557
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2464116
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 28/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Beyond by Omniyat — Talea - a new residential project in Dubai Maritime City, built in the style of a secluded resort. The architecture of the tower is inspired by nature: flowing lines, panoramic views of the forest and the sea create the atmosphere of serenity and harmony.

The project will become the first residential building in Forest District and offers the exceptional combination of luxury, privacy and access to the new facilities - including a bridge, connecting The Forest with The Bay, as well as a shopping mall with boutiques and restaurants.

Talea is a rare opportunity to become an owner of real estate in one of the most prospective locations of Dubai. The resort lifestyle, a view of the forest from your own balcony and high investment attractiveness are waiting for you.

Amenities:

  • infinity pool with a view of the forest
  • two-level gym
  • co-working space and business room
  • kids' areas (indoor and outdoor)
  • concierge service
  • multifunctional lounge
  • spa and wellness spaces

Completion - 1st quarter of 2029.

Payment plan 50/50

Features of the flats

Without furniture, only kitchen cabinetry and appliances (Bosch or equivalent)

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the Forest District of Dubai Maritime City, 10–15 minutes away to DIFC and Downtown Dubai.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex New high-rise project Talea with a swimming pool, a spa and a co-working space, Forest District, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$600,131
