Luma22 TownX

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
- exclusive real estate;
- assistance in organizing the move;
- annual investment income up to 20%;
- financial guarantee of income;
- legal protection of the transaction;
- free consultation;
- more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries.
- select real estate for your budget and desires!
Skyros – a new premium residential complex from the developer Samana Developers. Located in the Arjan area, a residential 17-story tower will become a comfortable space for life, surrounded by natural beauties and developed infrastructure.
The residential complex offers a wide selection of diverse real estate, ideal for personal residence and investment. Studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are presented at the choice of buyers. The living area of real estate varies from 34 to 142 square meters.
All residences are distinguished by thoughtful living spaces and layouts. High-quality finishes create an atmosphere of maximum comfort, creating an ideal island for relaxation and life in the middle of urban space.
Residents have access to a set of exclusive amenities:
- Open areas of relaxation.
- Landscaping gardens.
- Well-maintained terrace with infinity pool.
- Private pools ( in part of the apartments ).
- A equipped gym with modern equipment.
- Children's playground.
- Lounge zone on the roof.
- Steam and sauna.
- Trading spaces in the podium.
- Health club.
Location:
The residential complex has a favorable location: Arjan, being part of the large-scale community of Dubailand, provides residents with access to developed infrastructure. Landscaping gardens, park and public spaces, educational institutions, retail outlets and supermarkets, and medical facilities are within walking distance of the Skyros complex.
Thanks to the arranged transport interchange, residents of the complex have quick access to the famous attractions and locations of Dubai.
The Skyros residential complex is impeccable in everything: offering maximum comfort to future customers, it will be an excellent option for profitable investments or living surrounded by a developed urban space.
Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators.
The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security.
Completion - 4 quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Double-glazed windows and balconies
Kitchen cabinetry and countertops
Satellite antenna
High-speed Internet
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest.
IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive
Global Village - 11 minutes drive
Zayed University - 11 minutes drive
Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
Best payment plans / Direct water view / Smart home / Best location
Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment of 69 square meters. m in Hartland with lush green spaces, world-class amenities and many appetizing eateries, shopping centers and entertainment venues.
renting out in March 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in.
Payment Dates:
Initial pltage:
129582.46 USD to the owner
twenty% - 75419.18 USD to the developer
03/29/2025 - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
6 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
12 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
18 months from the date of completion-- 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
24 months from completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer
additional payments: DLD - 4%
Commission - 2%
Service - 548 USD