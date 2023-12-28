  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Luma22 TownX

Luma22 TownX

Dubai, UAE
from
€131,679
;
6 1
Leave a request
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

*Luma22 Revised Payment Plan*

50% Down Payment + 4 DLD% + Admin Fee AED 5,000

15% on 1st February 2024 
10% on 1st April 2024


25% on Completion, September 2024

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Luma22 TownX

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex The Golf Residence — new residence complex by Fortimo with swimming pools and a green area in Dubai Hills Estate
Dubai, UAE
from
€829,641
Residential complex Modern residence Corner with swimming pools and a spa area close to Dubai Marina, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€640,000
Residential complex Nw residence Citywalk with a swimming pool and a garden close to Burj Khalifa, Al Wasl, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,77M
Residential complex VELA
Dubai, UAE
from
€8,00M
Residential complex New residence Bayline & Avonlea with swimming pools and a park close to a highway and a marina, Port Rashid, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€395,564
You are viewing
Luma22 TownX
Dubai, UAE
from
€131,679
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Residential complex Skyros
Residential complex Skyros
Dubai, UAE
from
€204,716
Area 40–81 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Skyros – a new premium residential complex from the developer Samana Developers. Located in the Arjan area, a residential 17-story tower will become a comfortable space for life, surrounded by natural beauties and developed infrastructure. The residential complex offers a wide selection of diverse real estate, ideal for personal residence and investment. Studios, apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms are presented at the choice of buyers. The living area of real estate varies from 34 to 142 square meters. All residences are distinguished by thoughtful living spaces and layouts. High-quality finishes create an atmosphere of maximum comfort, creating an ideal island for relaxation and life in the middle of urban space. Residents have access to a set of exclusive amenities: - Open areas of relaxation. - Landscaping gardens. - Well-maintained terrace with infinity pool. - Private pools ( in part of the apartments ). - A equipped gym with modern equipment. - Children's playground. - Lounge zone on the roof. - Steam and sauna. - Trading spaces in the podium. - Health club. Location: The residential complex has a favorable location: Arjan, being part of the large-scale community of Dubailand, provides residents with access to developed infrastructure. Landscaping gardens, park and public spaces, educational institutions, retail outlets and supermarkets, and medical facilities are within walking distance of the Skyros complex. Thanks to the arranged transport interchange, residents of the complex have quick access to the famous attractions and locations of Dubai. The Skyros residential complex is impeccable in everything: offering maximum comfort to future customers, it will be an excellent option for profitable investments or living surrounded by a developed urban space. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Residential complex Bianca Townhouses — luxury residence by Reportage Properties with swimming pools and green areas in Dubailand
Residential complex Bianca Townhouses — luxury residence by Reportage Properties with swimming pools and green areas in Dubailand
Dubai, UAE
from
€379,216
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful townhouses with balconies, parking spaces and elevators. The residence features landscaped green areas, kids' playgrounds, swimming pools, lounge areas, gyms, tennis courts and sports grounds, barbecue areas, around-the-clock security. Completion - 4 quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Double-glazed windows and balconies Kitchen cabinetry and countertops Satellite antenna High-speed Internet Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to parks, schools, mosques, shopping malls and places of interest. IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE - 5 minutes drive Global Village - 11 minutes drive Zayed University - 11 minutes drive Mall of Emirates - 23 minutes drive
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Residential complex Sobha Crest Grande
Dubai, UAE
from
€354,074
Completion date: 2025
Best payment plans / Direct water view / Smart home / Best location Luxurious 1-bedroom apartment of 69 square meters. m in Hartland with lush green spaces, world-class amenities and many appetizing eateries, shopping centers and entertainment venues. renting out in March 2025 fully furnished, ready to move in. Payment Dates:     Initial pltage:                                                                        129582.46 USD to the owner                                                               twenty% - 75419.18 USD to the developer                                         03/29/2025 - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer 6 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer 12 months from the date of completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer 18 months from the date of completion-- 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer 24 months from completion - 10% - 37709.59 USD to the developer additional payments: DLD - 4%                                         Commission - 2%                                 Service - 548 USD
Realting.com
Go