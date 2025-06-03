Residential complex One Canal

Casa Canal residences redefine luxury living, offering penthouses, sky villas, and sky mansions (4,250 sq. ft. to 27,000 sq. ft.) with exquisite water canal and Safa Park views. Each residence boasts private elevators, opening into opulent spaces with ceiling heights from 4.5 to 9 meters. Residents enjoy an exclusive membership to a world-class golf course, a 24/7 concierge app by Lujo, and personalized amenities tailored to your needs. With personal parking, electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle storage, and secured individual storage spaces, Casa Canal anticipates delivery in Q1, 2026, promising an unparalleled, catered luxury living experience.

Born from the sparkling waters of Dubai Water Canal, Casa Canal is prestigious new landmark in Dubai. A stunning collection of boutique residences comprising 3 Bedroom Penthouses, 4-5 Bedroom Sky Villas, 6 Bedroom Sky Mansions and three Sky Palace in a contemporary designer edifice. Redefining luxury, amenities, craftsmanship and a lifestyle beyond compare.

PROJECT FEATURES

Casa Canal Residences comprising of Penthouses, Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, 2 Sky Palazzos and 3 Sky Palaces

Sizes ranging from 4,601 sq. Ft. To 30,000 sq. Ft.

All residences with stunning Water Canal and Safa Park views

Private elevators, that opens directly in your living room

Opulent spaces with ceiling height from 4.5 Meters to 9 Meters

Exclusive membership to a world class golf course

24/7 Dedicated world wide concierge app by Lujo

Personal parking spaces in fully enclosed garage

Electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage

Secured individual residential storage space

Expected delivery Q1, 2026

The canal side-walk comprises one shopping center, four hotels, 450 restaurants, luxury housing, walkways and cycle paths. It is starting from Business Bay into the Persian Gulf through Safa Park and Jumeirah.

Safa Park is a leafy sanctuary in the middle of the city. An ideal destination to spend the day, especially on weekends, Safa Park has been popular among residents for several years.

Featuring wide layouts, panoramic patios, and private elevators for all Sky-villas & Penthouses. Residents are greeted with breath-taking vistas from the minute the elevator doors open into their residences. The bedrooms and living areas are located along the shoreline, providing sweeping, unimpeded views. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light into each open-plan area, and extra-large patios are thoughtfully incorporated into the great rooms and bedrooms. While bringing attention to the water, sliding doors offer an open connection to the major living rooms and a smooth movement between inside and outdoors. The width of windows within the dwellings contrasts with the warmth of natural materials. Every finish and surface is influenced by boat design, lending an air of sophistication.