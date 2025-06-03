  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex One Canal

Residential complex One Canal

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,13M
;
31
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Apartments Apartments
Media Media
ID: 26294
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/06/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    16

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Casa Canal residences redefine luxury living, offering penthouses, sky villas, and sky mansions (4,250 sq. ft. to 27,000 sq. ft.) with exquisite water canal and Safa Park views. Each residence boasts private elevators, opening into opulent spaces with ceiling heights from 4.5 to 9 meters. Residents enjoy an exclusive membership to a world-class golf course, a 24/7 concierge app by Lujo, and personalized amenities tailored to your needs. With personal parking, electric vehicle charging stations, bicycle storage, and secured individual storage spaces, Casa Canal anticipates delivery in Q1, 2026, promising an unparalleled, catered luxury living experience.

Born from the sparkling waters of Dubai Water Canal, Casa Canal is prestigious new landmark in Dubai. A stunning collection of boutique residences comprising 3 Bedroom Penthouses, 4-5 Bedroom Sky Villas, 6 Bedroom Sky Mansions and three Sky Palace in a contemporary designer edifice. Redefining luxury, amenities, craftsmanship and a lifestyle beyond compare.

PROJECT FEATURES

  • Casa Canal Residences comprising of Penthouses, Sky Villas, Sky Mansions, 2 Sky Palazzos and 3 Sky Palaces
  • Sizes ranging from 4,601 sq. Ft. To 30,000 sq. Ft.
  • All residences with stunning Water Canal and Safa Park views
  • Private elevators, that opens directly in your living room
  • Opulent spaces with ceiling height from 4.5 Meters to 9 Meters
  • Exclusive membership to a world class golf course
  • 24/7 Dedicated world wide concierge app by Lujo
  • Personal parking spaces in fully enclosed garage
  • Electric vehicle charging stations and bicycle storage
  • Secured individual residential storage space
  • Expected delivery Q1, 2026

The canal side-walk comprises one shopping center, four hotels, 450 restaurants, luxury housing, walkways and cycle paths. It is starting from Business Bay into the Persian Gulf through Safa Park and Jumeirah.

Safa Park is a leafy sanctuary in the middle of the city. An ideal destination to spend the day, especially on weekends, Safa Park has been popular among residents for several years.

Featuring wide layouts, panoramic patios, and private elevators for all Sky-villas & Penthouses. Residents are greeted with breath-taking vistas from the minute the elevator doors open into their residences. The bedrooms and living areas are located along the shoreline, providing sweeping, unimpeded views. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide natural light into each open-plan area, and extra-large patios are thoughtfully incorporated into the great rooms and bedrooms. While bringing attention to the water, sliding doors offer an open connection to the major living rooms and a smooth movement between inside and outdoors. The width of windows within the dwellings contrasts with the warmth of natural materials. Every finish and surface is influenced by boat design, lending an air of sophistication.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 428.0
Price per m², USD 14,313
Apartment price, USD 6,13M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m² 514.0 – 627.0
Price per m², USD 15,198 – 18,539
Apartment price, USD 9,53M
Apartments 5 rooms
Area, m² 767.0
Price per m², USD 17,748
Apartment price, USD 13,61M
Apartments 6 rooms
Area, m² 1 151.0
Price per m², USD 17,741
Apartment price, USD 20,42M

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New luxury residence Raffles apartments with a spa center and a beach club, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,30M
Residential complex Prestigious residential complex Coventry Gardens with a good range of amenities in Arjan Dubailand area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,680
Residential complex Binghatti Hills
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$264,625
Residential complex New Marriott Residences JLT with a swimming pool and green parks in the prestigious area of JLT, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$558,303
Residential complex Tenora
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$184,384
You are viewing
Residential complex One Canal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$6,13M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Azizi Fawad
Residential complex Azizi Fawad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$428,400
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 18
Apartment with panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Dubai Creek and Downtown Dubai. The apartments are perfect for living, resale and rental (ROI - 8% in $)! Fully equipped kitchen! The complex is commissioned! Amenities: “smart home” system, connection of apartments and studios to the central …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Maison Elysee 3
Residential complex Maison Elysee 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$179,690
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 35
Beautiful apartments in the new complex Maison Elysee 3 in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area! High rental income! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! Many amenities for a comfortable life! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenit…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Portofino Hotel
Residential complex Portofino Hotel
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$823,421
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 6
New project Portofino Hotel! The windows offer a magnificent view of the sea and the yacht club! An excellent investment option (ROI - 8% in $)! The apartments are fully furnished! The complex is completed! Amenities: gaming club, SPA center, cafes and restaurants, retail stores on site, fi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
03.06.2025
Dubai Launches Prypco Mint Real Estate Tokenization Platform on XRP Blockchain
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
20.05.2025
UAE Real Estate Investments: 5 Promising New Developments Across the Country
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Show all publications