Apartment in a new building Exclusive Luxury Apartments with Payment Plan in Downtown UAQ

Exclusive Waterfront Apartments with Installments in Downtown Umm Al Quwain

Downtown Umm Al Quwain is an emerging waterfront destination poised to redefine luxury living in the emirate. Blending serene coastal beauty with modern urban planning, this vibrant district offers direct access to pristine beaches, upscale residences, and a host of premium lifestyle amenities. With its sea-facing apartments, private beach access, retail promenades, and lush green spaces, Downtown Umm Al Quwain is designed to offer both tranquility and convenience. As a rapidly developing hub, it also presents strong investment potential, making it an attractive choice for both homeowners and investors seeking a distinctive coastal lifestyle.

Apartments for sale in Downtown Umm Al Quwain, are ideally located just 5 minutes from markets, restaurants, and daily conveniences; 5 minutes from Umm Al Quwain Port; 7 minutes from Umm Al Quwain Museum; 8 minutes from UAQ Hospital; 30 minutes from Al Marjan Island; 45 minutes from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport; 50 minutes from Dubai International Airport; and 60 minutes from Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall.

The project introduces a masterfully designed coastal city spanning 25 million sq.ft., blending luxurious urban lifestyle with serene beachfront living. Its exterior is defined by elegant high-rise towers—including a landmark 42-floor structure—crafted with clean silhouettes, natural textures, and harmonious integration into the coastal landscape. The development boasts 7 km of uninterrupted beachfront and 11 km of shoreline, enhanced by landscaped promenades, a yacht marina, and green corridors. Approximately 50% of the city is dedicated to open, green spaces that include beach parks, picnic lawns, jungle trails, a Zen garden with yoga deck, and shaded relaxation zones. Residents will enjoy world-class amenities such as a grand swimming pool with submerged seating and Jacuzzi, kids’ and teens’ play areas, an outdoor cinema and amphitheater, a BBQ deck, edible and fragrant gardens, a maze garden, and a fully equipped outdoor fitness area. Complementing this lifestyle are luxurious 5-star hotels and resorts, boutique retail spaces, cultural hubs like a museum and art district, a convention center, Grade-A offices, and beachside cafés—all interconnected by a smart, pedestrian- and cycle-friendly infrastructure promoting sustainability and ease of movement.

The project offers a refined selection of 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences thoughtfully designed to elevate everyday living through space, functionality, and timeless elegance. Interiors showcase a harmonious blend of coastal charm and contemporary sophistication, featuring open-plan layouts that welcome abundant natural light and offer stunning, uninterrupted views of the sea, lush greenery, or premium amenities from every unit. Each residence includes sleek fitted wardrobes and modern kitchens fully equipped with high-quality white goods, combining practicality with upscale comfort. Expansive private balconies extend the living space outdoors, while the interiors are finished with premium materials, soft textures, and serene color palettes that reflect the calm of waterfront living. Select units provide elevated podium views or exclusive horizon perspectives through unique duplex layouts. Enhancing the experience further is a future-ready smart and sustainable infrastructure that promotes energy efficiency, eco-conscious design, and effortless connectivity—aligning with the UAE’s long-term vision for green urban living.

UAQ-00011