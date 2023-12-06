  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Sky Palace AHS

Sky Palace AHS

Dubai, UAE
from
€6,31M
;
12 1
Show contacts
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Video Review of apartment building Sky Palace AHS

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Riviera
Dubai, UAE
from
€273,333
Apartment building 2BR | La Sirene | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€956,000
Apartment building 3BR | Seapoint | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,26M
Residential complex Hayyan
Sharjah, UAE
from
€492,101
Residential complex Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€192,480
You are viewing
Sky Palace AHS
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,31M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request Call
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | The V Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€341,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Broker is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Wadi Al Safa 5, known as The V Tower by Tiger Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 3 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,375 Sqft Powder room Walk-in-closet Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Gym Swimming pool Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Leisure & Park Kid’s play area Restaurant & Cafe Supermarket & Shopping area Mosque School & Institute Spa & Sauna room Sports court Green surrounding Cycling, Jogging & Running area Fitness centre Gardens Location Nearby; The Plantation Equestrian & Polo Club – 10 mins IMG World of Adventure – 20 mins Burj Khalifa – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 25 mins Jebel Ali Racecourse – 30 mins Palm Jumeirah – 30 mins Mall of Emirates – 35 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 35 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex One Canal
Residential complex One Canal
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,34M
Area 471 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! One Canal is a new elite 9-story complex from the developer AHS Properties, which is part of the famous AHS Group, together with the world-famous Italian brand Fendi Casa. The ambitious project is located along Dubai Water Canal in the Al Safa area and offers an exquisite collection of penthouses with 3 – 4 bedrooms and luxurious sky villas with 4 – 5 bedrooms. Branded objects, thanks to the new Fendi Casa line, will be equipped with the best luxury furniture that will skillfully demonstrate the corporate heritage of craftsmanship and a modern vision of delusional real estate. Other distinctive features of the stunning One Canal – residential units include extravagant interiors from the world's largest hotel design company Hirsch Bedner Associates, awarded the London 1508. It is noteworthy that in order to ensure maximum confidentiality, according to the master plan, there will be no public zones in the elite complex. Palace residences will offer their residents the following amenities: - Sky Pool private infinity pool; - panoramic bathroom with two jacuzzi and views of Safa Park; - fully equipped Fendi kitchens; - laundry room; - room for staff; - Sky Terrace; - open dining area; - a station for the preparation of heat panes; - outdoor recreation area; - private elevator with access directly to the living room; - view of Dubai Water Canal and Safa Park; - private Sky Gardens. In addition to all this, residents of luxury residences with 4 and 5 bedrooms will be able to use a private office, cinema, two rooms for staff, an official and informal living room, as well as open recreation areas within their unique homes. Location: Potential residents of the stunning One Canal complex will enjoy easy access to Safa Park, which is one of the oldest parks in Dubai. This place is famous for its abundance of deciduous trees, barbecue areas, play areas, three lakes, more than 300 species of birds and about 17,000 species of trees and shrubs. Safa Park also has a basketball court, fairground, tennis court and a treadmill, which will certainly be appreciated by fitness lovers. While living in One Canal, you will be surrounded by an abundance of various restaurants and cafes serving luxurious international cuisine and delicious desserts. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Residential complex AZIZI FARHAD Creek views
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,057
Area 33–67 m²
2 properties 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Azizi Farhad — is an elite residential building located in Dubai Healthcare City. Azizi Developments' main residential project has 634 unique luxury apartments that boast of quality amenities. Each house in Azizi Farhad comes with a fresh and modern interior design, which allows residents to live in absolute comfort and style. Enjoy a fantastic view of the Burj Khalifa and the foreseen highest tower in the world — Dubai Creek Tower. Infrastructure: - landscaped gardens; - sauna; - pool; - children's pool; - children's playground; - treadmill; - basketball court; - retail space; - covered parking. Location Benefits: Azizi Farhad is located in the heart of the Dubai Medical District, located in close proximity to the center of Dubai, Dubai Airport, Al-Khor and several elite shopping centers. The area is also best connected to the metro station and has convenient access to major roads such as Al Khail Road and Oud Metha Road. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? Great idea! We will help you with the relocation and registration of residency! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investments in the United Arab Emirates are one of the most relevant areas today. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Realting.com
Go