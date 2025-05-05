  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
11
ID: 13301
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2343659
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 07/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

The residence features a gym, a parking, a roof-top swimming pool, restaurants, a health center, a kids' playground, around-the-clock security and video surveillance.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes
  • Abu Dhabi Airport - 57 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 12 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 25 minutes
  • International school - 12 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,03M
Residential complex Landmark project Seaside with beaches, hotels and golf courses, Dubai Islands area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$790,826
Seaside is one of the largest projects in Dubai. Seaside is a residential complex that offers the perfect combination of modern comfort and tranquil living. Each residence is equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies with stunning sea views. The apartments are equipped with mode…
Residential complex Pad
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$483,014
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 24
Area 61–121 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment b…
Residential complex Modern residence Seapoint with a beach and an access to the promenade, Emaar Beachfront, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,35M
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views. The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques. Completion - April, 2028. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located directly on the coa…
