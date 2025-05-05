Residential complex New Grand Residences with a swimming pool and a health center, Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Seaside is one of the largest projects in Dubai. Seaside is a residential complex that offers the perfect combination of modern comfort and tranquil living. Each residence is equipped with panoramic windows and spacious balconies with stunning sea views. The apartments are equipped with mode…
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction.
The Pad - a new residential complex, tilted at an angle of 6.5 degrees and surrounded by LED lighting, chic and sophisticated Pad is the pinnacle of super-glamorous life in an apartment b…
3
Recommend
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
We offer luxury apartments with panoramic views.
The residence features a landscaped roof-top garden, a garage, an infinity pool, a kids' playground, barbecue areas, cafes and boutiques.
Completion - April, 2028.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located directly on the coa…