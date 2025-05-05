  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pool Samana Avenue, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$446,406
14/04/2025
$444,451
13/04/2025
$444,712
12/04/2025
$446,368
11/04/2025
$456,458
10/04/2025
$458,318
09/04/2025
$460,617
08/04/2025
$460,331
06/04/2025
$460,604
05/04/2025
$456,408
04/04/2025
$462,505
03/04/2025
$467,633
02/04/2025
$466,650
01/04/2025
$465,595
30/03/2025
$464,170
29/03/2025
$467,635
28/03/2025
$469,342
27/03/2025
$467,697
26/03/2025
$467,404
25/03/2025
$465,805
24/03/2025
$464,212
;
20
Media Media
ID: 20753
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385495
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Samana Avenue is a magnificent 18-storey residential complex, where each apartment embodies the harmony of modern design and advanced technology. Here you will find cozy studios and modern apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, with an area of ​​40 m2. Culinary dreams come true in semi-furnished kitchens equipped with high-quality German household appliances. Outside your apartment, you will find a variety of areas for relaxation and active pastime: a refreshing pool, a rooftop lounge with stunning views, a track for morning jogging in the fresh air and a fully equipped gym where you can maintain excellent physical fitness. There are also lagoons, a play area, a basketball court, a jacuzzi, a steam room and a sauna - everything for a complete rest.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Smart home system;
  • Semi-furnished kitchens with German appliances;
  • Gym;
  • Jogging track;
  • Basketball court;
  • Rooftop recreation area;
  • Swimming pool;
  • Jacuzzi, sauna and steam room;
  • Close proximity to schools.
Advantages

Installments:

For local clients

  • 15% - down payment
  • 1% - monthly during construction (for 42 months)
  • 10% - 12 months after signing the contract (interim payment)
  • 5% - 18 months after signing the contract (interim payment)
  • 0.5% - monthly after handover (for 60 months)
  • For international clients
  • 20% - down payment
  • 1% - monthly during construction (for 42 months)
  • 10% - 12 months after signing the contract (interim payment)
  • 5% - 18 months after signing the contract (interim payment)
  • 0.5% - monthly after handover (for 50 months)
Location and nearby infrastructure

Just a 20-minute walk away are educational institutions such as The Aquila School and GEMS FirstPoint School, which have proven themselves to be excellent, as well as important medical services and shopping facilities. For those looking for active entertainment, the magnificent IMG World of Adventure theme park will provide unforgettable moments with family and friends. If you dream of a relaxing holiday, visit the Dubai Miracle Garden and get acquainted with the flowers of all kinds, of which there are a huge number. The project is well located:

  • Global Village - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Airport - 20 minutes
  • Miracle Garden - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Downtown - 20 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 25 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

