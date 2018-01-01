  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. GEMZ — modern residence by Danube with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai

GEMZ — modern residence by Danube with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€531,601
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer luxury and spacious apartments with modern design.

The original pyramid-shaped residence features a gym, a swimming pool, green areas, outdoor lounge areas, sports grounds and children's playgrounds, a yoga studio, an outdoor cinema, a beauty salon.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • JBR Beach - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 30 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 10 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Malta — new complex of townhouses by DAMAC in a luxury area of DAMAC Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€732,773
Apartment building Studio | Azizi Grand | Dubai Sports City
Dubai, UAE
from
€172,000
Residential complex New residence Pearl House 2 with a swimming pool and a garden, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€214,724
Residential complex New apartments in a luxury residential complex Park Field with a wide range of services, Dubai Hills Estate, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€520,200
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,71M
You are viewing
GEMZ — modern residence by Danube with a swimming pool and green areas near a metro station in the heart of Al Furjan, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€531,601
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Residential complex Luchshiy proekt Dubaya 2023 goda Sobha One
Dubai, UAE
from
€350,127
Completion date: 2026
Developer: Sobha Realty
Introducing one of the most innovative and multifunctional projects that Dubai has ever seen, offering a luxurious lifestyle in one of the developing areas of the city, with access to endless amenities. The complex will consist of five towers with a height of 30 to 66 floors.  All living quarters will be equipped with a laundry / utility room, and all apartments with 3-4 bedrooms will have a room for servants. Some apartments will have a classroom. Each apartment will have at least one balcony or garden, from where future residents will be able to enjoy amazing views of Ras Al Khor, a crystal lagoon and an 18-hole golf course, which will take the territory in front of the complex.  Convenience  Heavenly gardens and terraces with amazing views of the horizon of Dubai, Ras al-Khor and the Crystal Lagoon. Full library Gym with treadmills, static bicycles, treadmill. Shopping center  Pool for adults and children Four interconnected courtyards Children's play area 12 elevators in each building Sobha Cafe and barbecue area.  Premium Golf Course Pitch & Putt designed by Gary Pleyer Exclusive club house with first-class amenities and patio overlooking the golf course Wellness Park, Family Park, Fitness Park and Adult Park 8 million square feet of promenade, 30% of open green areas, 2 international schools Crystal lagoon Location Just a 15-minute drive from Dubai Center, Business Bay and Dubai International Airport. Near the recently planned metro line, close to the world's new largest shopping center and indoor ski slope, just minutes from the center of Dubai. Transport accessibility 6 minutes to the Sobha Hartland Community complex with a lagoon and two international schools. 10 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve 10 minutes to the shopping centers The Dubai Mall, Festival City Mall 12 minutes to Business Bay and Dubai Center 14 minutes to Zabil Park, Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame 10 minutes to Dubai International Airport 3 min to the medical center of Nadd Al Hammar 20 minutes to Burj Khalifa / city center Service charge 20 AED / sq.ft Sky terrace Stunning views of the city open from the magnificent heavenly terrace in each tower. Bright shades of theme yards and golf courses will give you a sense of serenity when you admire the horizon painted in the myriad of shades.  Each of the 5 towers has a cave with a high lobby, small barbecue facilities, relaxation and private parties, as well as a thematic courtyard, interconnected on the 6th floor. Four theme yards.  Keep the harmony of your soul in four exclusive theme yards interconnected. Swim in the pool, put yourself in shape in the gym or take a walk along green alleys with a landscape design to relieve the stress of everyday life.  World Class Golf Course Stylishly play golf on the 18-hole pit and patch field, each of which is carefully designed by a famous player.
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Apartment building UPPER HOUSE
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
MORE THAN JUST A RESIDENT In its centrally located apartments and its holistic design philosophy. Upper House is a place that broadens horizons by maximizing access to a wealth of facilities and offering expansive views of Jumeirah Islands and Marina Skyline. The residential development comprises outstanding units ranging from studios to one, two, and three-bedroom apartments and features exceptional amenities. From a 37-meter lap pool to a kids’ splash pad, a padel and an urban basketball court, a barbecue area, a podcast room, a fitness studio with a climbing wall, a yoga studio, a clubhouse with a records lounge, a space dedicated for artists in residence, a gallery wall, a workspace and so on. LOCATION With an easy-going community vibe and a range of amenities, Jumeirah Lakes Towers is situated across the world-class Dubai Marina and has become an ideal residential community for families as well as individuals who want to live in an area surrounded by a panoramic waterfront promenade and breath-taking landscapes. Jumeirah Lakes Towers is also home to retail outlets and offices while it also offers a vast array of dining and shopping options as well as recreation and entertainment opportunities.
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Residential complex Surf at Creek Beach Building 1
Sharjah, UAE
from
€479,626
Completion date: 2023
Promotion: Sale Category: Apartment Area: Scream Harbor Podlocation: Surf at Creek Beach Building 1 Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 2 View: Viewing the Parking Community: 1 Floor: On the top floor  Furnished: Unfurnished  Balcony: Yes Availability: off plan, delivery in the 4th quarter of 2023. Built-up area: 987 square meters. ft.  
Realting.com
Go