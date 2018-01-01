  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Creek Gate — spacious and luminous apartments by Emaar with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour

Creek Gate — spacious and luminous apartments by Emaar with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
from
€960,133
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with a panoramic view.

The residence consists of two towers (30 and 36 floors) and features a gym, a swimming pool, children's playgrounds, a park.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from the central district of Downtown Dubai, two minutes walk from the central park, near restaurants and cafes.

  • Downtown Dubai - 10 minutes
  • Park - 2 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 26 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 16 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 30 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 30 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 20 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Marina Shores | Emaar
Dubai, UAE
from
€569,000
Residential complex THE CREST
Dubai, UAE
from
€618,622
Apartment building 2BR | Golf Greens | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€400,000
Residential complex Picturesque residence Gems estates near a golf club, Damac Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€4,75M
Apartment building 2BR | North43 | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€274,000
You are viewing
Creek Gate — spacious and luminous apartments by Emaar with a panoramic view in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
from
€960,133
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building Studio | Golf Avenue | Samana
Apartment building Studio | Golf Avenue | Samana
Dubai, UAE
from
€109,000
Completion date: 2023
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing Studio apartment, located in Dubai Studio City, known as Golf Avenue by Samana Developers Key Highlights; Access to 5-Star facilities & amenities Prime location with excellent connectivity options Investment-friendly development with assured ROI Guaranteed rental; 8% yearly net for 3 years ( Even during construction & after completion ) Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 450 Sqft Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & waiting area Reception area Gym Swimming pool Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Kid’s play area Leisure area Restaurant & Cafe Cycling, Running & Jogging track Spa & Sauna room Fitness centre Sports court School & Institute Gardens Supermarket & Shopping area For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Apartment building 3BR | Cloud Tower | Prime Location
Apartment building 3BR | Cloud Tower | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€581,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Furnished BUA; 1,689 Sqft Store area Powder room Built-in-wardrobe Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Leisure & Park Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Beach Access Location Nearby; JBR – 10 mins Mall of Emirates – 15 mins Palm Jumeirah – 15 mins Global Village – 20 mins The Dubai Mall – 20 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins Al Maktoum International Airport – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Apartment building 4BR | Lamtara | MJL
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,58M
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer you a luxurious 4 bedroom apartment in Lamtara by Meraas, located in MJL, Dubai. Amenities & Facilities; 4 Bedroom 5 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 2,690 Sqft Maid room Laundry area Powder room Dressing / Closet Balcony / Terrace 24/7 Security Beach Access Dining & Retail outlet Green surrounding Gym Health care centre Leisure & Park area Restaurant & Cafe Swimming pool Jogging, Running & Cycling track School & Institute Water activity Yoga & Meditation Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Nearby Neighbourhood; Umm Suqeim – 2.0Km Al Sufouh – 2.2Km Sufouh Gardens – 3.0Km Acacia Avenues – 3.1Km For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go