Apartment in a new building EMAAR Altan at Creek Harbour

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$500,000
ID: 25935
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

About the complex

FUTURE OF WATERFRONT LIVING Dubai Creek Harbour is a unique waterfront enclave where contemporary luxury, serene nature, and creativity come together. With striking architecture, scenic water views, and the serene Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, it offers a dynamic blend of culture, commerce, and tranquillity— shaping the future of urban living. Enjoy exclusive retail promenades, unwind by the waterfront, or immerse in vibrant cultural hubs, all within reach of your doorstep. 

Creek / Green gate cluster

*Prime most location 

Minutes away from downtown , airport and eventually to DIFC and sheikh zaid ( when connectivity to business bay crossing would be done )

*In 3.5 years we will have metro connectivity inside the community and will boost the value of the community 

*Future tower and mall will have lot of impact on appreciation 

*Green gate district - only 5 buildings in this district ( other district with same area - creek beach district has more than 14 projects )

*Green gate district has massive Park - 47,947 Sqm in area ( with 17 amenities approx )

*This cluster will have first school of Dubai creek Harbour 

*Out of all clusters launched so far, this one will have maximum greenery and open space 

Life at Altan is a blissful getaway, where the creek shimmers, the city skyline inspires, and nature invites you to unwind. Glide through calm waters, stroll through vibrant promenades, and find peace in lush gardens. At Altan, home is more than just a place—it’s an experience.

Balance of Work, Play & Rest At Altan, everything you need is just moments away—green spaces, schools, shopping, and more, all within reach for a connected lifestyle. 
Designed for Movement, Made for Moments At Green Gate, every detail is crafted for your comfort and well-being. Stay active at the gym and multi-sport court, unwind by the pool, or enjoy green lawns and outdoor play areas with family. Whether you’re hosting friends at the BBQ area, playing a casual game of badminton, or simply soaking in the tranquil surroundings, life here is designed for both vibrancy and relaxation.  

Global Lifestyle Developer A leader in the global real estate market, EMAAR has grown over the years to become the largest real estate developer out-side of China. You will be investing with one of the  best-regarded brands in the world*. 

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Video Review of apartment building EMAAR Altan at Creek Harbour

