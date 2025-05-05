Apartment in a new building EMAAR Altan at Creek Harbour

FUTURE OF WATERFRONT LIVING Dubai Creek Harbour is a unique waterfront enclave where contemporary luxury, serene nature, and creativity come together. With striking architecture, scenic water views, and the serene Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, it offers a dynamic blend of culture, commerce, and tranquillity— shaping the future of urban living. Enjoy exclusive retail promenades, unwind by the waterfront, or immerse in vibrant cultural hubs, all within reach of your doorstep.

Creek / Green gate cluster

*Prime most location

Minutes away from downtown , airport and eventually to DIFC and sheikh zaid ( when connectivity to business bay crossing would be done )

*In 3.5 years we will have metro connectivity inside the community and will boost the value of the community

*Future tower and mall will have lot of impact on appreciation

*Green gate district - only 5 buildings in this district ( other district with same area - creek beach district has more than 14 projects )

*Green gate district has massive Park - 47,947 Sqm in area ( with 17 amenities approx )

*This cluster will have first school of Dubai creek Harbour

*Out of all clusters launched so far, this one will have maximum greenery and open space

Life at Altan is a blissful getaway, where the creek shimmers, the city skyline inspires, and nature invites you to unwind. Glide through calm waters, stroll through vibrant promenades, and find peace in lush gardens. At Altan, home is more than just a place—it’s an experience.

Balance of Work, Play & Rest At Altan, everything you need is just moments away—green spaces, schools, shopping, and more, all within reach for a connected lifestyle.

Designed for Movement, Made for Moments At Green Gate, every detail is crafted for your comfort and well-being. Stay active at the gym and multi-sport court, unwind by the pool, or enjoy green lawns and outdoor play areas with family. Whether you’re hosting friends at the BBQ area, playing a casual game of badminton, or simply soaking in the tranquil surroundings, life here is designed for both vibrancy and relaxation.

Global Lifestyle Developer A leader in the global real estate market, EMAAR has grown over the years to become the largest real estate developer out-side of China. You will be investing with one of the best-regarded brands in the world*.