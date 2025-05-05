Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE

Skyvue Spectra by Sobha is a new symbol of elegance and modern design in the prestigious area of ​​Sobha Hartland II. Unique architecture with a dynamic zigzag facade, panoramic windows and spacious terraces makes each residence a true work of art. Here, every detail is thought out to the smallest detail: from stylish interiors to smart layouts that create a feeling of spaciousness and comfort.

Skyvue Spectra complex offers the best conditions for living thanks to first-class infrastructure. Residents will be able to enjoy an infinity pool with stunning views, modern fitness centers, a yoga area and even an open-air cinema under the starry sky. Leading international schools, office centers, an elite club house and a large shopping mall are located nearby, providing convenient access to all necessary services.

This project is more than just housing, it is a chance to become part of an exclusive community in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai. Enjoy luxury, comfort and breathtaking views every day!

Infinity pool with panoramic views

Jacuzzi for total relaxation

Modern fitness centers (indoor and outdoor)

Spacious yoga studio

Outdoor cinema under the starry sky

Picnic and outdoor recreation area

5 minutes - Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary

10 minutes - Meydan Racecourse

12 minutes - Business Bay

15 minutes - Dubai Frame

