  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$464,018
14/04/2025
$461,152
13/04/2025
$461,423
12/04/2025
$463,146
11/04/2025
$473,610
10/04/2025
$475,541
09/04/2025
$477,934
08/04/2025
$477,635
06/04/2025
$477,913
05/04/2025
$473,561
04/04/2025
$479,891
03/04/2025
$485,213
02/04/2025
$484,191
01/04/2025
$483,095
30/03/2025
$481,611
29/03/2025
$485,212
28/03/2025
$486,983
27/03/2025
$485,277
26/03/2025
$484,974
25/03/2025
$483,316
24/03/2025
$357,792
;
20
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 25299
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2440611
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Skyvue Spectra by Sobha is a new symbol of elegance and modern design in the prestigious area of ​​Sobha Hartland II. Unique architecture with a dynamic zigzag facade, panoramic windows and spacious terraces makes each residence a true work of art. Here, every detail is thought out to the smallest detail: from stylish interiors to smart layouts that create a feeling of spaciousness and comfort.

Skyvue Spectra complex offers the best conditions for living thanks to first-class infrastructure. Residents will be able to enjoy an infinity pool with stunning views, modern fitness centers, a yoga area and even an open-air cinema under the starry sky. Leading international schools, office centers, an elite club house and a large shopping mall are located nearby, providing convenient access to all necessary services.

This project is more than just housing, it is a chance to become part of an exclusive community in one of the most dynamically developing areas of Dubai. Enjoy luxury, comfort and breathtaking views every day!

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Infinity pool with panoramic views
  • Jacuzzi for total relaxation
  • Modern fitness centers (indoor and outdoor)
  • Spacious yoga studio
  • Outdoor cinema under the starry sky
  • Picnic and outdoor recreation area
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 5 minutes - Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary
  • 10 minutes - Meydan Racecourse
  • 12 minutes - Business Bay
  • 15 minutes - Dubai Frame

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Urban Oasis Missoni by DarGlobal
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,47M
Residential complex Residential complex Dezire with a swimming pool and green areas, Dubai Industrial City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,914
Residential complex New waterfront residence Seacrest with a swimming pool, a private beach and a wellness center, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$587,776
Apartment building Marriott Octa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$706,557
Residential complex Rixos Financial Center Road
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$846,849
You are viewing
Residential complex Residential tower Skyvue Spectrain Sobha Hartland 2 area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$464,018
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Residential complex CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$339,155
MISCELLANEOUS WATER. An exquisitely bright architectural complex towering over the Dubai Canal. Canal Heights embodies the beauty and perfection of one of the most amazing creations of nature ... blue pearls. The complex is located in the lively business district of Business Bay, su…
Agency
Address Property
Leave a request
Residential complex KYOTO
Residential complex KYOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$136,986
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 35
Area 35–49 m²
2 real estate objects 2
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced br…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex Oceanz 3 by Danube
Residential complex Oceanz 3 by Danube
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$541,644
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 17
Apartments in the attractive Oceanz 3 by Danube complex in Dubai Maritime City! Average yield from 6%! Interest-free installments! A wonderful apartment for living, investing and renting out! The apartments are fully furnished! Amenities: swimming pool, barbecue area, gym, padel tennis, wa…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications