  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€394,261
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a gym and a yoga studio, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, an infinity pool, a jacuzzi, a library, a garden, a cinema.

Completion - June, 2027.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International school - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 12 minutes
  • Business Bay - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 15 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2BR | Thyme Central Park | Offplan
Dubai, UAE
from
€746,000
Residence Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,58M
Residential complex Upper House
Dubai, UAE
from
€508,603
Residential complex New complex of villas South Bay with lagoons, beaches and a shopping mall, Dubai South, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,21M
Residential complex New residence North 43 with a swimming pool and restaurants in the heart of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€157,743
You are viewing
New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€394,261
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residence
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€298,610
Design apartment with a very profitable location in Dubai! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Avanti Tower – multifunctional complex from the developer Damac Properties. Located in the business district of Business Bay. The design of the complex was developed by Engineering Consultants Group specialists. The apartments are furnished and equipped with all necessary household appliances. The interior is made in a modern style in a neutral color palette. Each bedroom has a bathroom. There is also a dressing room and a balcony. The apartments have a large amount of artificial and natural light. Together with many panoramic windows, this color scheme gives the luxurious complex a fresh and elegant look. The Avanti Tower will be an ideal solution for couples with children, since the internal and external infrastructures of the complex have all the conditions for a comfortable stay and interesting leisure. The complex of the cafe, located in the lobby, has a swimming pool with an adjustable temperature of the water, a sauna, a playground and a large parking lot. LOCATION: The Avanti Tower is located in the Business Bay area and has easy access to the Dubai's major transport artery — Al Khail Rd. Therefore, the road to key attractions and objects of the city takes no more than 40 minutes. - The world's largest shopping center is Dubai Mall - 10 minutes drive. - Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes drive. - Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes drive. - Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes drive. - Al Quoz Pond Park Park - 5 minutes drive. - Global Village is a 20-minute drive to the Global Village. - UTM Medical Company, Medlife Healthcare Group, Health Gps - 10-15 minutes walk. - Schools and kindergartens - 5-7 minutes drive. INVESTMENT PRIVACY: The apartments are highly profitable due to the fact that the complex is located in one of the most developed and popular areas of Dubai Business Bay ( Business Bay ). With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Buy-to-let apartments with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex Five, JVC area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€581,000
Agency: TRANIO
5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant. Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens. Advantages The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor. The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000. Location and nearby infrastructure 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab 21 minutes to The Walk JBR 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB) 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location
Apartment building 2BR | Canal Crown | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€864,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 3 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,475 Sqft Powder room Laundry area Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlets Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Kid’s play area Supermarket & Shopping area Sports court Yoga & Meditation Jogging, Running & Cycling track Community Hall Fitness centre Hospital Location Nearby; Dubai Mall – 05 mins Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins Burj Al Arab – 15 mins Dubai International Airport – 20 mins Dubai Marina – 25 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Realting.com
Go