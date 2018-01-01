New high-rise residence 330 Riverside Crescent close to the international airport and the city center, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, UAE

Design apartment with a very profitable location in Dubai!
Avanti Tower – multifunctional complex from the developer Damac Properties. Located in the business district of Business Bay. The design of the complex was developed by Engineering Consultants Group specialists.
The apartments are furnished and equipped with all necessary household appliances. The interior is made in a modern style in a neutral color palette. Each bedroom has a bathroom. There is also a dressing room and a balcony.
The apartments have a large amount of artificial and natural light. Together with many panoramic windows, this color scheme gives the luxurious complex a fresh and elegant look.
The Avanti Tower will be an ideal solution for couples with children, since the internal and external infrastructures of the complex have all the conditions for a comfortable stay and interesting leisure. The complex of the cafe, located in the lobby, has a swimming pool with an adjustable temperature of the water, a sauna, a playground and a large parking lot.
LOCATION:
The Avanti Tower is located in the Business Bay area and has easy access to the Dubai's major transport artery — Al Khail Rd. Therefore, the road to key attractions and objects of the city takes no more than 40 minutes.
- The world's largest shopping center is Dubai Mall - 10 minutes drive.
- Al Maktoum International Airport - 35 minutes drive.
- Dubai International Airport – 15 minutes drive.
- Jumeirah Beach - 10 minutes drive.
- Al Quoz Pond Park Park - 5 minutes drive.
- Global Village is a 20-minute drive to the Global Village.
- UTM Medical Company, Medlife Healthcare Group, Health Gps - 10-15 minutes walk.
- Schools and kindergartens - 5-7 minutes drive.
INVESTMENT PRIVACY:
The apartments are highly profitable due to the fact that the complex is located in one of the most developed and popular areas of Dubai Business Bay ( Business Bay ).
5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.
Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.
Advantages
The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.
The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.
Location and nearby infrastructure
17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
21 minutes to The Walk JBR
22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,475 Sqft
Powder room
Laundry area
Open Kitchen
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Sports court
Yoga & Meditation
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Hospital
Location Nearby;
Dubai Mall – 05 mins
Jumeirah Beach – 10 mins
Burj Al Arab – 15 mins
Dubai International Airport – 20 mins
Dubai Marina – 25 mins
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284