Residential complex New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

ALTUS is an exquisite living space where modern architecture harmoniously intertwines with the most beautiful natural landscapes. This residential complex is located close to the beach, making it an ideal place for active people. Stroll along the promenade, enjoy a game on the sports courts or go for a bike ride. ALTUS also offers amenities, including a yoga room, a multifunctional space, a fitness center and a swimming pool with a breathtaking view. The choice of ALTUS residential residences is diverse: cozy 1-bedroom apartments are suitable for individuals and couples, while 2-3 bedroom apartments offer spacious bathrooms, roomy closets and panoramic balconies. There are 280 apartments in the complex. The interiors demonstrate urban elegance, combining minimalism and the luxury of natural materials. ALTUS is not just a house, it is a lifestyle that implies caring for nature: rational use of water and an emphasis on preserving green spaces guarantee a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

Children's playground;

Yoga area;

Swimming pool for adults and children;

Indoor gym and outdoor sports ground;

Multifunctional room.

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

Installments (80/20):

10% - down payment (July 2024)

10% - September 2024

10% - February 2025

10% - July 2025

10% - January 2026

5% - June 2026

10% - January 2027

5% - August 2027

10% - February 2028

20% - upon transfer of the property (Q1 2029).

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a special district near Creek Beach, ideal for those looking for an active way of life. Explore the scenic waterfront promenade, enjoy play areas and an adventure playground, and go on thrilling adventures at the cycling track and skate park.