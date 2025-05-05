  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential complex New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
14/04/2025
$1,03M
13/04/2025
$1,03M
12/04/2025
$1,03M
11/04/2025
$1,06M
10/04/2025
$1,06M
09/04/2025
$1,07M
08/04/2025
$1,07M
06/04/2025
$1,07M
05/04/2025
$1,06M
04/04/2025
$1,07M
03/04/2025
$1,08M
02/04/2025
$1,08M
01/04/2025
$1,08M
30/03/2025
$1,08M
29/03/2025
$1,08M
28/03/2025
$1,09M
27/03/2025
$1,08M
26/03/2025
$1,08M
25/03/2025
$1,08M
24/03/2025
$1,08M
;
7
Leave a request
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 20754
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2385340
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

ALTUS is an exquisite living space where modern architecture harmoniously intertwines with the most beautiful natural landscapes. This residential complex is located close to the beach, making it an ideal place for active people. Stroll along the promenade, enjoy a game on the sports courts or go for a bike ride. ALTUS also offers amenities, including a yoga room, a multifunctional space, a fitness center and a swimming pool with a breathtaking view. The choice of ALTUS residential residences is diverse: cozy 1-bedroom apartments are suitable for individuals and couples, while 2-3 bedroom apartments offer spacious bathrooms, roomy closets and panoramic balconies. There are 280 apartments in the complex. The interiors demonstrate urban elegance, combining minimalism and the luxury of natural materials. ALTUS is not just a house, it is a lifestyle that implies caring for nature: rational use of water and an emphasis on preserving green spaces guarantee a sustainable ecosystem for future generations.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Children's playground;
  • Yoga area;
  • Swimming pool for adults and children;
  • Indoor gym and outdoor sports ground;
  • Multifunctional room.
Advantages

Installments (80/20):

  • 10% - down payment (July 2024)
  • 10% - September 2024
  • 10% - February 2025
  • 10% - July 2025
  • 10% - January 2026
  • 5% - June 2026
  • 10% - January 2027
  • 5% - August 2027
  • 10% - February 2028
  • 20% - upon transfer of the property (Q1 2029).
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a special district near Creek Beach, ideal for those looking for an active way of life. Explore the scenic waterfront promenade, enjoy play areas and an adventure playground, and go on thrilling adventures at the cycling track and skate park.

  • Metro station - 4 minutes walk
  • Ras al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary - 10 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 40 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New Ellison Residence with a swimming pool close to parks and premium infrastructure, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$261,233
Apartment building Sky Palace One Crescent by AHS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$40,85M
Apartment building Verdana III Residence Reportage
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$268,173
Residence ONE CRESCENT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
Residential complex Nadine 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Price on request
You are viewing
Residential complex New Altus Residence with swimming pools close to the promenade and the metro station, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New premium residence Verdes by Haven with swimming pools, co-working areas and services, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New premium residence Verdes by Haven with swimming pools, co-working areas and services, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$518,106
Verdes by Haven is an exclusive premium residential complex by Aldar Properties, inspired by healthy living principles. They are not just apartments, but implementation of wellness and wellbeing concept. The project mutually complement modern apartments, naturality and quiet atmosphere. Ever…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex Beach Walk 3
Residential complex Beach Walk 3
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$493,151
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 12
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Residential complex New One Park Square Residence with swimming pools, a sports ground and a club, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New One Park Square Residence with swimming pools, a sports ground and a club, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$359,040
One Park Square is a new stylish project in the heart of JVC. The complex combines the elegant modern design and premium finishing materials, ensuring maximum comfort and functionality for its residents. The apartments are partly furnished, giving an opportunity to create the space, reflecti…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications