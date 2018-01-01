  1. Realting.com
  High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE

High-rise premium residence Red Square with a swimming pool and a health club, JVT, Dubai, UAE

from €134,068

About the complex

We offer furnished apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The comfortable residence with modern design features tennis and basketball courts, an outdoor swimming pool, a kids' playground, walking and jogging paths, a gym and a health club, a barbecue area.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • JBR - 13 minutes
  • Mall of Emirates - 17 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 23 minutes
Residential complex STERLING
Residential complex STERLING
Dubai, UAE
from
€300,000
THE EXPRESSION OF INFINITUDE The Sterling by OMNIYAT is a luxury residential development consisting of 2 stunning twin towers located in the heart of Dubai, nestled between the Burj Khalifa District and the Dubai Water Canal. With a facade featuring a matte silver finish, the Sterling’s platinum twin towers stand out as the gems of Dubai, mirroring the life of the city and glistening with its lights and stars in the darkness of night. OWNERSHIP Freehold PROJECT FEATURES • Twin towers called East House and West House • 5 minutes walking distance from The Dubai Mall and 3 minutes from the Dubai Water Canal promenade • 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport • Easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Emirates Road • Grand arrival experience • High quality finishes in common areas and the internal areas • Stunning views of the Burj Khalifa and Downtown Dubai • A community development with twin towers, loft units, and a limited collection of spacious garden units, a luxurious rarity in the Burj Khalifa District • 3 passenger elevators and 1 service elevator per tower • Dedicated amenities for each tower UNIT FEATURES  • Elevators are located in the corner so privacy and serenity is maintained • Spacious apartments • High ceiling of 3m in the full apartment • Marble flooring in the full apartment • Feature marble walls in the kitchen and master bathroom • Full height double glazing with German Wicona lift and slide façade system • Large terraces with glass balustrades and direct access from living and bedrooms • No columns or obstructive structures in the interiors • Bespoke crafted and fitted wardrobes and walk-in closets with integrated lighting and full height mirrors • High quality European appliances - Siemens gas cooktop, Siemens gas oven, SMEG integrated fridge / freezer, SMEG integrated dishwasher, SMEG integrated rangehood • Contemporary Italian kitchen featuring Quartz benchtops with breakfast bar • Bagno Design sanitaryware • Vanity counter with double sinks • Master bathroom equipped with rain shower and bath • Home automation system enabled with lighting, air conditioning, curtains and AV • Residences are fully pre-wired for high-speed internet and phone AMENITIES PER TOWER • 24-hour concierge, security, and valet services • 30 metre outdoor swimming pool with wet deck lounge • 2 beautifully landscaped gardens with seating and entertaining zones • Multipurpose room opening onto the podium garden • Full equipped gym & changing room PARKING • Studio - 1 parking space •1 bedroom - 1 parking space • 2 bedrooms - 1 parking space • 3 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces* • 4 bedrooms - 2-3 parking spaces* • Penthouse - 4-6 parking spaces* • Garden units - 1 parking spaces • Lofts - 1 parking spaces • Townhouses - 2-3 parking spaces*   * Subject to apartment size
Apartment building 2BR | The Regent Residence | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€250,000
The year of construction 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 2 bedroom apartment, located in Town Square, known as The Regent Residence by Nshama Community Features; Homes within walking distance of Town Square Park Wide range of shops & restaurant Kilometers of green space to enjoy, with trails for jogging, cycling & walking Children’s playgrounds, pools & gyms Nearby Skateboard & water park Modern amenities including schools & hospitals Mosques Amenities & Facilities; 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,157 Sqft Laundry area Open Kitchen Built-in-wardrobe Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Tennis & Basketball court Cycling, Running & Jogging track School & Institute Fitness centre Kid’s park Sport corts Town Square Park For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 2828
Residential complex Progressivnyy kompleks v roskoshnom rayone

Dubai, UAE

from €561,406
Dubai, UAE
from
€561,406
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 17
Area 117–158 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Mangrove Residences — a new progressive project that will embody the best characteristics of the sustainable development strategy adopted in « the city of the future ». A comfortable accommodation complex will take its rightful place in the Expo City Dubai luxury real estate collection. Mangrove Residences will include three towers with apartments, separate townhouses and public spaces for entertainment and outdoor activities. All residences are complemented by spacious balconies, laundry, equipped kitchen. The bedrooms have dressing rooms or fitted wardrobes. For maximum comfort of residents, a number of layouts provide an area for the cabinet and a room with a separate bathroom for the servants. Townhouse owners will be able to enjoy a private garden, and for residents of apartments in each tower their own reception and concierge service will be available. From the windows of the residences and from the huge spacious balconies, picturesque views of Expo City Dubai open. Infrastructure: A variety of entertainment and amenities will be available to future residents of Mangrove Residences: gym, treadmills, wellness center, several types of pools, including a special training room, bar and terrace with booths, cascading waterfall, club house, children's playground, multifunctional lounge, etc. The project provides all the conditions for a relaxing holiday and walking: gardens on the podium, sky terraces, green lawns. At Expo City Dubai, residents of the complex will be able to visit shops, restaurants, concerts, exhibitions and other events. Across the high-tech mini-city, access to the new 5G global wireless standard is provided. Location: 10-20 minutes Dubai Investment Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al-Maktum International Airport ( DWC ) 25-35 minutes Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay The Mangrove Residences project will be conveniently located next to the metro station and on the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road and Al Khail Road motorway. The popular Ibn Battuta Mall is less than a quarter of an hour from the complex. You can visit the beaches and promenades of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah by spending about 25 minutes on the trip. Downtown Dubai's Business Bay or Entertainment Road is about half an hour away. Dubai International Airport ( DXB ) can be reached by car in less than 40 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport ( DWC ) is just a quarter hour from the Mangrove Residences project. Call us and we will be happy to talk about the most profitable real estate in Thailand! We will advise you for free!
