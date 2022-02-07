Residential complex “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa

Welcome to “Kimolos” – a unique residential complex inspired by the elegance of Greek island architecture and located in the heart of the historic and vibrant city of Odesa.

“Kimolos” is much more than a place to live – it is a lifestyle that combines refined design, modern functionality, and the unrivalled charm of the southern coast.

Large panoramic windows fill every apartment with natural light and offer mesmerising views over Odesa’s urban landscape. The project is located in an area with excellent infrastructure – shops, schools, medical services and public transport are all within walking distance.

Architecturally, the complex is characterised by sophisticated details, high quality natural materials and a well-balanced colour palette to create an atmosphere of calm, beauty and comfort.

The landscaped courtyard offers a private and peaceful oasis for residents with beautifully designed green zones, walking paths, sports areas, and cosy places for relaxation.

Commercial premises and the professional property management company Gefest.home will be located on the ground floor of the complex to ensure comfort and security for all residents.

“Kimolos” is our answer to the common desire to live in a modern, peaceful and forward-looking Odesa. Become part of this future and start your own story on the island of “Kimolos”.

The project includes:

• Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments

• Underground parking

• Designer entrance lobby and common areas

• Commercial properties

Main technical features

Energy Saving

The complex is built using modern energy-efficient solutions, including insulation systems and Greek aluminium profiles with double-glazed windows.

Autonomous Heating

Each building is equipped with its own gas boiler house. Residents can install individual heat meters to optimise consumption and reduce utility costs.

Water Supply

A reliable uninterrupted water supply system is provided for the entire complex. Water storage tanks are installed for emergency reserve.

Lifts

Each entrance is equipped with silent Otis passenger and freight lifts.

Interior Design Concept

Entrance halls and corridors will be finished in a unified design with elegant accents in ceilings, floors and stairwells, creating an atmosphere of harmony and sophistication.

Security

The complex features 24/7 video surveillance as well as a closed territory with access control via intercom and key chips.

Flexible Layouts

Each apartment offers the possibility to reconfigure the internal layout: divide or combine rooms, relocate the kitchen or the bathroom and adapt the space to your personal needs.