Sea view Houses for Sale in Yalova, Turkey

Cinarcik
22
Yalova Merkez
10
Termal
5
Armutlu
4
22 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 243 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$366,146
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$376,412
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Floor 1/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$286,301
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 5/7
Apartments in a Complex with Unique Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly develop…
$165,393
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Termal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Termal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 239 m²
Floor 4/4
Luxury Apartments in an Elegant Complex in Yalova Termal Yalova has a strategic advantage wi…
$240,675
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$131,174
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 166 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$230,409
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Beachfront Stylish Apartments in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is an advantageously located city in …
$400,365
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Floor 3/5
Sea-Front Apartments in a Central Location in Çınarcık Yalova The sea-view apartments are lo…
$176,799
4 bedroom house in Cinarcik, Turkey
4 bedroom house
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
Floor 1/2
Modern Houses Close to All Amenities and the Beach in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is an ideal liv…
$274,894
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/5
Apartments for Sale in a Gated Community Located in Gaziosmanpaşa Neighborhood, Yalova Yalov…
$163,112
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Yalova Merkez, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartments in a Prestigious Complex in a Prime Location in Gaziosmanpaşa Yalova Yalova is fr…
$147,143
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 157 m²
Floor 3/5
Advantageous Priced Properties with Sea Views in Yalova Çınarcık Beachfront on the Marmara S…
$230,409
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
Sea and Nature View Apartments in Yalova Çınarcık Yalova is a rapidly developing city due to…
$130,033
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats in a Complex Near the Beach with Parking in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is a tranquil city w…
$236,113
3 bedroom house in Armutlu, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Floor 1/4
3-Bedroom Villa in a Privileged Complex with a Unique Bay in Armutlu Yalova Yalova is freque…
$142,187
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Altınova, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Altınova, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
Real Estate in Complex with Pool and Sea View in Yalova Kaytazdere The stylish real estate i…
$190,487
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 141 m²
Floor 3/4
Sea and Nature Views Apartments in an Advantageous Location in Yalova Çınarcık The apartment…
$238,394
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 275 m²
Floor 1/3
5-Bedroom Panoramic Sea View Homes in Yalova Esenköy Yalova is one of the important regions …
$582,868
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Cinarcik, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
4-Bedroom Flat with Panoramic Sea View in Yalova The flat is situated in the Çınarcık region…
$451,694
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Armutlu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Armutlu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea-View Apartments for Sale in a Project in Yalova Armutlu Yalova is a tranquil city in Tur…
$139,158
3 bedroom house in Cinarcik, Turkey
3 bedroom house
Cinarcik, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 1/2
Sea-View Semi-Detached Villas with Private Pools and Gardens in Çınarcık The apartments are …
$491,616
