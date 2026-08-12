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Mountain View Studios for Sale in Turkey

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Mediterranean Region
26
Antalya
13
Marmara Region
7
Istanbul
6
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9 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Temapasa Sokagi, Turkey
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 13/34
Fully Furnished Studio Apartment with Balcony on the 13th Floor – Helis More Residence, Kart…
$111,950
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Agency
Doga Kececioglu
Languages
English, Türkçe
Studio apartment in Marmara Region, Turkey
Studio apartment
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4
Район Кестель, г. Алания Комплекс "Аква Резиденц" 1+0, студия.  4-й этаж. Окна на го…
$111,491
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/9
$94,998
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Alanya project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a str…
$48,251
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Alanya, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The project in the Payallar district stands out as a prime investment, blending a strategic …
$48,097
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Erdemli, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Erdemli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 8
$41,719
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1 room studio apartment in Akdeniz, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 13
Комплекс состоит из 1 блока на 13 этажей, 300 м до моря Турция, МерсинОкончание строительств…
$38,405
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Akdeniz, Turkey
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Akdeniz, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 11
price list 50% in cash for 12 months 1+0-52M2 from 42.000 € The characteristics of the…
$44,928
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1 room studio apartment in Elvanli, Turkey
1 room studio apartment
Elvanli, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
New complex in Tomyuk, MersinThe complex consists of 2 blocks on 9 floorsZemin kat + 8 floor…
$42,931
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Properties features in Turkey

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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