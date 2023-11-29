Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Southeastern Anatolia Region, Turkey

Diyarbakır
5 properties total found
1 room apartment in Yokuslu, Turkey
1 room apartment
Yokuslu, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
€125,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Yokuslu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Yokuslu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/5
€132,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances in Yokuslu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with appliances
Yokuslu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/4
€181,500
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Yokuslu, Turkey
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Yokuslu, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
€176,000
Apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Yokuslu, Turkey
Apartment with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Yokuslu, Turkey
Area 70 m²
Floor 4/4
€162,500
