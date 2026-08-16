Residential properties for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

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Residential property for sale in Diyarbakır, Turkey

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Eğil
19
Sur
5
29 properties total found
Villa 6 rooms in Yenişehir, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Yenişehir, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 3
$23,84M
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Villa 6 rooms in Bağlar, Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
Bağlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
$32,84M
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Villa 7 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 7 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 2
$16,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
There are houses that make an impression. There are those you fall in love with at first sig…
$1,37M
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Villa 9 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 9 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 3
$32,82M
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Villa 11 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 11 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 3
$20,85M
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Villa 4 rooms in Bağlar, Turkey
Villa 4 rooms
Bağlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 592 m²
$16,22M
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Villa 8 rooms in Sur, Turkey
Villa 8 rooms
Sur, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
$31,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to a world where your morning begins with breathtaking panoramic views of the sea an…
$1,39M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 370 m²
A delightful luxury villa with a magnificent panorama of the sea is offered for sale in the …
$1,15M
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4 bedroom apartment in Topcular, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Topcular, Turkey
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 260 m²
These apartments are located in Eyupsultan, one of the most central and historic districts o…
$1,28M
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3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Inspiring space in the heart of KalkanImagine the perfect combination of comfort, style and …
$395,050
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 500 m²
Kalkan, Kyzyltas is a place where dreams become reality, and luxury finds its embodiment.Wel…
$1,39M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Discover a world of perfect comfort: Your new villa by the sea in KalcanImagine a place wher…
$1,39M
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1 bedroom apartment in Dicle, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Dicle, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$132,233
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your new life in Kalkan. It is more than just a villa – it is a space where the h…
$1,10M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 180 m²
Luxury villas with views of nature and the seaA place where nature and luxury come together.…
$1,74M
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1 bedroom apartment in Karpuztepe, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Karpuztepe, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Alanya, full of magnificent nature and traces of history, has become one of the most lively …
$203,860
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 300 m²
Imagine a place where every dawn begins with a stunning view of the sea, where luxury and tr…
$1,14M
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
A villa is presented for sale, which offers a unique view of the Kalkan sea.The beaches of K…
$2,51M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Kalkan: Realize your dream of living by the seaImagine a place where every day begins with s…
$1,39M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 471 m²
Open the doors to a unique life in Kalkan!Dear friends and connoisseurs of luxury!We present…
$1,45M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 280 m²
Imagine waking up every morning, opening your windows and seeing the vast Mediterranean Sea.…
$987,624
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3 bedroom apartment in Kalkan, Turkey
3 bedroom apartment
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Apartments for sale in new housing construction. The building location is Kalkan. Kalkan is …
$400,859
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
We present to your attention a luxury villa in the exquisite city of Kalkan. This picturesqu…
$801,719
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 6
Area 400 m²
The villa is located in a beautiful location in the area of Ortaalan Kalkana.Full panoramic …
$1,28M
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Villa in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa
Kalkan, Turkey
Area 468 m²
Delightful Project in Ortaalan, Kalkan – Luxury Villas with Panoramic Sea ViewDear buyers an…
$755,242
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
Feel life in perfectionThese six magnificent villas overlooking the sea in Kalkan are the pe…
$1,39M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Kalkan, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Kalkan, Turkey
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
Welcome to your new reality in KalkanImagine a place where your morning begins with the sun …
$1,68M
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Property types in Diyarbakır

apartments
houses

Properties features in Diyarbakır, Turkey

with Terrace
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
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