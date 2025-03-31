Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Adıyaman
  4. Residential

Residential property for sale in Adıyaman, Turkey

Kahta
3
3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kahta, Turkey
2 room apartment
Kahta, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
$167,908
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Kahta, Turkey
1 room apartment
Kahta, Turkey
Rooms 1
Area 86 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Kahta, Turkey
3 room apartment
Kahta, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
$205,823
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Adıyaman

apartments

Properties features in Adıyaman, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes