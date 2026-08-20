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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Sakarya, Turkey

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Sapanca
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1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Villa with Private Swimming Pool and Forest View in Sapanca, Sakarya Sapanca is regarded as …
$647,013
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Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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