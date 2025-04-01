Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sakarya
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Sakarya, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sakarya, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes