Residential complex with sea and mountain views, in a resort area with developed infrastructure, Payallar, Alanya, Turkey

About the complex

The project includes modern flats and two-storey penthouses made of high quality materials. The residential complex with sea and mountain views is an ideal place for a comfortable life.

The project is on a closed territory with security and video surveillance, with recreation areas, gazebos, swimming pool with aqua hills.

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is located in a promising area of Payallar, with developed infrastructure, shops, hotels, water attractions and with easy access to the airports of Antalya and Gazipasa. The beaches of Payallar are different: sandy, pebble. The distance from the complex to the sea is 1.5 km.

Other complexes
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Residential complex Gotovaya kvartira v Oba
Ciplakli, Turkey
from
€220,000
Ready four-room apartment in a new complex in the Oba area from the developer 2km from the center of Alanya. Here are a new city hospital, a large METRO store and much more. within walking distance are bus stops, taxi call buttons, grocery stores, pharmacies and more. The distance from the residential complex to the sea is 3 km. The project consists of one block with a total of 12 apartments, on a land plot of 1.822 m2. The following layouts are available: 3 + 1 ( 145 m2 ) and Duplex on the roof 4 m2 ). All apartments are rented in a clean finish, the project infrastructure is very diverse and comfortable!
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€174,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 59 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v krasivom meste Alani - rayon Tepe
Residential complex Proekt klassa lyuks v krasivom meste Alani - rayon Tepe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€450,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention a new project in the picturesque area of Alanya - Tepe.In the residential complex there are apartments of the following layouts: 3+1, 4+1. Apartment area from 189 to 405 m2. Distance to the beach 4000 meters. The Tepe area is an ideal choice for those who are looking for tranquility, beautiful nature, excellent conditions for recreation and beautiful views of the sea. In this area you can enjoy life in the resort town and, if desired, quickly get to the city center, where there are shops, restaurants, etc, tepe District is a great place to buy property on the coast of Turkey. Here you can find both small apartments and luxurious villas overlooking the seaOne of the main attractions of Tepe is Mount Zapancha, on which the national park is located. Here you can walk along the picturesque paths, enjoy the sea and the surrounding area, as well as visit the museum dedicated to the history of Alanya and the surrounding areas.
