Polatsun Complex

Ideal First Time Investment – Holiday Home For Sale in Altinkum Turkey

1 bedroom apartment for sale in the beautiful complex in the Efeler neighborhood of Didim is located close to Marina road. Only 3.5km to 3rd beach and D-Marina. Altinkum is attractive with its popular beach and nightlife. Ideal for those who want to live throughout the year and in the summer months, the apartment with a 55 square meter living space with 1 bedroomand comes as seen fully furnished and ready to move in. The exterior of the building has its own architectural style.

The surrounding landscape area, which decorates the common use and the wide sunbathing area, is great. The light spots that illuminate the exterior of the building at night and the children’s playground where your children will have fun all day long. When you enter the building, it meets the large lobby and the elevator. You can play pooltable and pinball with your guests and friends at any time in the building at game room.

The apartment is on the ground floor has easy acces to pool area via large private balcony. It is a south facing apartment and has a good size bedroom, an open plan lounge and kitchen and a bathroom with walkin shower. It is on a complex which offers;

Large Shared swimming pool

Games room

Kids play ground

Private storage room at basement for each apartment

Elevator

CCTV

Communual garden and sitting area

Communual BBQ area

The complex is walled and gated environment with on-street parking areas.

We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties…

With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors.

TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW

ABOUT ALTINKUM

Arriving into the resort of Altinkum you will see straight away where it gets its name from. Altinkum means golden sands and has several gloriously sandy beaches which gently shelve in the warm Aegean Sea .Located about 70km form Bodrum airport this up and coming resort has everything to offer the holiday maker or resident whilst maintaining its definite Turkish feel.



Altinkum is situated between two International Airports for easy access and surrounded by 55km/34 miles of coastline, 11 Blue Flagged Beaches with English spoken widely. Didim is a lively and popular resort on the Aegean coast with its wonderful golden beaches.

The climate is fabulous between April to October, there is a growing ex-patriot community resident year round, and the government are supporting tourism in the area by ongoing improvements to local infrastructure like providing pedestrian walkways by the beach, new roads, drainage and community buildings.



The new D-Marin built to the West of Altinkum is the largest marina on the Aegean coast. Include mooring for 623 yachts, a shopping mall, customs and heliport it has created increased interest in the area and continues to push land and property prices up making this the ideal time to buy in the areas of Didim , Altinkum and Akbuk.



NEARBY ATTRACTIONS

Boat trips, snorkelling, diving,

Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports.



LOCAL FACILITIES

Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets.

Local Pazar supplying fresh produce.

Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes.

Beach clubs for your relaxation.

Marina, car hire and many more amenities.

Reliable taxi service.

Frequent inexpensive local bus service.



SIGHT SEEING



Temple of Apollo

Miletus ancient city

House of Virgin Mery

Ephesus



TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW